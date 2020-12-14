Ag awareness campaign targets teens

Northeast Indiana Works is putting a social media spotlight on agriculture to plant career ideas in teens.

Facebook and Instagram videos targeting students ages 13 to 18 are part of an agriculture awareness initiative focusing on higher-wage, higher-skilled positions, according to a news release.

Northeast Indiana Works is the region's workforce development board.

“Agriculture here and elsewhere involves many skills that at first blush may go unrecognized,” communications director Rick Farrant said in a statement.

“Sustaining a robust agriculture industry requires the talents of plant, animal and soil scientists, biochemists, environmental engineers, hydrologists, veterinarians, finance, business and data specialists, genetic researchers, and precision agriculture technicians.”

The awareness initiative stems from two studies Northeast Indiana Works commissioned that examined the strength of the region's agriculture industry and the educational programming supporting the industry, the release said.

They found northeast Indiana has strong food processing and durable-goods manufacturing components, but the region would benefit from a bolder, more consistent network of educational offerings, the release said.

The awareness initiative – a recommendation from one study – also features information on the Northeast Indiana Works website, www.neinworks.org.

Grace

• Jared Burkholder, Grace College program director for history and political science, contributed an entry to “Faith and History: A Devotional,” a publication edited by Christopher Gehrz and Beth Allison Barr. The book is a collection of short pieces integrating historical reflection with study and prayer. Burkholder and the other contributors are part of the Conference on Faith and History, an organization composed mostly of Christian historians.

Grant

• WGU Indiana was awarded a $1 million grant through the Lilly Endowment's Charting the Future Initiative to begin implementing technology that will demonstrate an easier way for working adults to accurately communicate their specific skill sets and credentials to employers. The goal is to bring enhanced transparency and opportunity to all Hoosiers and facilitate more equitable, life-long learning recognition.

Ivy Tech

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne announced the finalists for its 2020 New Venture Competition are Hayley Grover, a business administration student; Jeffrey Sonner, an engineering graduate; and Rolando Perez, a visual communication graduate. The awards will be held virtually Feb. 11 with competitors presenting to an online panel of judges. The champion will receive up to $20,000 in startup capital for presenting the best business plan for his or her small business.

• The Fort Wayne and Warsaw Circle of Ivy groups announced the projects they will support for the 2020-21 academic year. The Fort Wayne Circle awarded $6,439 to the Helping Hands Fund to help meet emergency needs of students during the coronavirus pandemic. The Warsaw Circle awarded $1,425 to the Emergency Textbook Fund and $2,925 to the Laptop Loan 2 Own Program to help increase access to class supplies students need to succeed. Go to ivytech.edu/circleofivy to learn more about Circle of Ivy.

Manchester

• Manchester University raised more than $75,100 from almost 190 donations on Giving Tuesday. The goal was $10,000. Last year, Manchester raised $2,257 from 24 gifts.

Recognitions

• Ryan Ramsay, marine service technology instructor for Impact Institute in Kendallville, was a runner-up for the ABYC Educator of the Year award. The American Boat and Yacht Council annually identifies educational leaders at the secondary and postsecondary level striving to educate and lead students at the highest level in the industry.

• Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School announced fourth grade teacher Jessica Patton received the Christ the Teacher Award, an honor formerly known as Light of Learning Award. Patton has taught at the school five years.

Saint Francis

• The University of Saint Francis has added a Bachelor of Arts degree in digital media management. Students will have these career-ready concentrations: media analytics, music technology, strategic communication, visual media, web media, and esports marketing and management. Go to sf.edu or contact Miles Fulwider at 260-399-7700, extension 8002, or mfulwider@sf.edu for information.

• Saint Francis added a new semester honor, the President's List, for distinguished undergraduate students with a 3.9 or higher GPA in a semester of six or more earned credit hours. It is in addition to the current Dean's List for semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. The university also will introduce Latin honors – cum laude, magna cum laude and summa cum laude – at the May commencement.

Trine

• Trine University named Sharon Willey as its new director of nursing. A licensed registered nurse, Willey has served as an associate professor in the online RN-to-BSN program, which launched in fall 2020. She replaces Nadeena Frye, who was promoted to dean of the College of Health Professions.

• Sorority Gamma Phi Epsilon raised $11,278 for toddler Nomalee “Molly” Gregory and her family through its annual Boo Cancer philanthropy event, which shifted to an online format this year. The Angola girl was diagnosed with a rare tumor days after birth and is tumor free after undergoing two surgeries.

• Trine's surgical technology program earned accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs.

