Career training rises for Hoosiers

The number of Hoosiers earning certificates has skyrocketed in the last decade, and that trend's helping Indiana inch toward its goal of equipping 60% of adults with education and training beyond high school by 2025, according to a new report released by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

A total of 21,628 certificates were conferred in 2019, up from 3,390 in 2009, the 2020 Certificates Report said, noting that credentials for health-related fields were especially popular.

The growth coincides with a recent emphasis on short-term credentials to get more adults into high-demand, good-paying jobs quickly, the commission said in a news release.

The report released Thursday describes certificates as postsecondary credentials that take less time to earn than an associate or bachelor's degree – sometimes just months. Students may earn certificates while in high school, such as through dual-credit classes and the College Ready Core, but the report found that those seeking certificates tend to be 25 or older.

“While two- and four-year degrees are the right fit for many of Indiana's learners, a high-value certificate may be the best option for others, particularly those who are looking to upskill to keep up with an evolving economy, or others who are looking to change careers,” Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said in a statement.

The College Ready Core accounted for over 5,300 certificates awarded in 2019, with 1,257 earned by high school students, the report said. This block of 30 credit hours is transferable among public institutions in Indiana and allows students to transfer with ease, the report said.

The report acknowledged the benefit of the College Ready Core, but it excluded the program from the analysis of other postsecondary and workforce certificates. The commission will soon release the 2020 Early College Credit Report with more information on the College Ready Core.

The state's Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready Grant also is driving the recent growth in certificates, the report said. The program provides free job training in the industries of health and life sciences; information technology and business services; advanced manufacturing; transportation and logistics; and building and construction.

Nearly 18,000 people have earned a Workforce Ready Grant-eligible certificate since 2017, and more than 38,000 are currently enrolled, the report said. It said those earning the grant realize a median annual wage gain of $6,800.

“By focusing state resources to support the sectors and programs we know will have the greatest benefit for individual Hoosiers, in terms of job placement and earning potential, we also ensure the greatest return on investment to drive our economy forward through and far beyond the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lubbers said.

All of this is helping Indiana with a goal set in 2012: To have at least 60% of adults with a high-quality degree or credential by 2025. The goal was tied to projected workforce needs, the report noted.

Certificates have increased the state's education rate by almost 10 percentage points, the commission's news release said, citing findings from the Lumina Foundation. At 48.5%, it added, Indiana rose this year to 35th from 38th in the nation for educational attainment.

asloboda@jg.net