Seat filled on FWCS board

In a matter of weeks, Noah Smith went from voting for Bill Critell in the District 3 Fort Wayne Community Schools board race to accepting a nearly unanimous board vote for that same seat.

Smith and Critell exchanged a handshake Monday after the board selected Smith from among four other people seeking to serve the term the reelected incumbent didn't want.

Smith, 49, will be sworn in Jan. 11 with Nov. 3 election winners Steve Corona of District 5 and Jennifer Matthias of District 2.

The board Monday unanimously accepted Tom Smith's resignation from District 3, effective Jan. 1.

Tom Smith, 77, decided after the August candidate filing deadline that a second term wouldn't be best for him or constituents, citing a lack of energy. He encouraged voters to support his opponent, Critell, but Tom Smith eked out a win with 50.9% of the votes.

“I'm going to miss being here,” Tom Smith said. “I also know it's time for me to move on.”

Following policy, the board sought applicants for the looming vacancy. Members interviewed Critell, Noah Smith, Casey Claypool, Sheri Rouse and Julia Smith over Zoom.

“This is a tough decision,” Corona said.

Board member Rohli Booker nominated and voted for Rouse, but the other five members with a say favored Anne Duff's nominee, Noah Smith.

Tom Smith could not vote on his successor.

Duff got to know Noah Smith when he spoke up about changes to honors classes a few years ago, she said, adding she was impressed by his advocacy for public education since.

Duff noted Noah Smith's ties to the district, including how he's an alumnus and parent of FWCS students, and she commended his willingness to learn and ask questions.

She expects Noah Smith will “hit the ground running” as a new board member, she added.

Outgoing District 2 representative Glenna Jehl said she is especially interested in Noah Smith's business background and financial knowledge. Noah Smith is owner of BOD Financial Group.

“In an economic downturn, that's going to be very helpful to have someone on the board who can help us prioritize the limited funds that we will be getting,” Jehl said.

Maria Norman, board vice president, credited Noah Smith for advocating at the state level on his own time.

“A lot of the strings, all of the strings, are pulled in Indianapolis,” Norman said. “And we're contacting legislators and trying to get them to understand everything that our very large urban school district is going through.”

Board President Julie Hollingsworth commended Critell – the only other candidate in attendance Monday – although she voted for Noah Smith's appointment.

“Bill was brave enough to put himself out there and run for election, and that's not an easy thing to do,” Hollingsworth said.

Critell said he hopes his experience doesn't discourage others from running for public office.

asloboda@jg.net