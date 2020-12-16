Parents upset with missing athletics

An emotional Phil Downs pounded the table Tuesday as he briefed a crowd about the difficulties he faces.

The Southwest Allen County Schools superintendent must keep classes going, he works alongside people grieving family lost to the coronavirus, and he leads employees scared to come to work because of the health crisis.

“It's a pandemic,” Downs said, exasperated. “And it is absolutely important that we all stick together and be a good team about this. That's been the theme I've had since March. And since March – and I don't like to be melodramatic about this, because it's not my nature – but it is very much on my mind all the time that the decisions that we are making here and what we do here has life and death implications. And I don't take that lightly, at all.”

Parents and some students attended the school board meeting for a chance to air their frustrations about the Summit Athletic Conference's current rule that fans won't be allowed in stands when Allen County is in red status.

They complained about inconsistent coronavirus rules – a grievance Downs shares – and questioned Downs and Dr. Matthew Sutter, the Allen County health commissioner, why they could be in the SACS board room but not in a 2,000-seat gymnasium to watch their children play.

Downs told them he understands what it's like to miss children's events, and he would like parents in stands.

But he also reminded the audience – whose size challenged social-distancing guidelines – of other community measures to mitigate spread, including closures of courts, Citizens Square and the Allen County Public Library.

Local coronavirus trends also have prompted schools elsewhere to cancel competitions with Homestead High School, Downs said.

“You need to hear me say,” Downs said, responding to a parent, “I have had to compromise to get to this point.”

Sutter provided another perspective. The United States has surpassed 300,000 deaths, including over 6,600 Hoosiers. The local death toll was approaching 400 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus deaths aren't the only concern, Sutter said.

“What we learned from the hospitals is, they are strained,” Sutter said. “They are at their capacity in terms of their people.”

The solution isn't as easy as recruiting people from out of state to pitch in because communities nationwide are facing this situation, Sutter said.

“Help is not coming,” he said.

It's estimated you're 20 times more likely to spread the coronavirus indoors than outdoors, Sutter said, so having spectators for outdoor events didn't make him as uncomfortable as welcoming fans to indoor events.

“What's the right amount of people to have in the stands?” he asked. “Nobody knows.”

The SAC worked with the health department to set fan guidelines, Sutter said, noting he fully supports the decision.

“To us,” Downs said, “this is really about risk mitigation to be able to have school, with kids here, with adults in the classroom.”

