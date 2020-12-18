SACS to close natatorium for overhaul

Southwest Allen County Schools is preparing to close its natatorium for six months to fix more than $2 million in problems including leaks, slippery flooring and an unexpected length issue.

Bidding documents were expected to be released today. The school board plans to award a contract Feb. 2.

“I'm looking forward to seeing the woes of Summit Middle School pool behind us,” board Vice President Brad Mills said Tuesday when the board approved a step to move the project forward.

Summit opened in 1993.

The work is being financed as part of a $4.8 million general obligation bond that is addressing needs districtwide. About $2.4 million was earmarked for natatorium renovations when the board approved the bond in July.

General obligation bonds are a common tool school districts use to pay for projects outside the operations fund.

Eyed for March 17 to Oct. 1, repairs include replacing all stainless steel handrails and ladders, competition and safety equipment, and a boiler that heats pool water. A drinking fountain will be installed, as will a more efficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit.

The air system will be designed to pull chloramines off the water surface, reducing their buildup, Jim Funk of CSO Architects told the board. He explained chloramines are heavier than air, so they hang at the pool deck level unless the HVAC system is set up to pull air from that height, which the existing system doesn't do.

Regarding the swimming pool tank, a stainless steel gutter system will replace antiquated concrete gutter systems and associated piping, which are sources of continued water leakage, Funk said.

When the pool reopens, he added, there should be fewer slips and falls on the pool deck because the existing tile – which doesn't provide enough slip resistance when wet – will be replaced with a smaller ceramic mosaic tile common to pools.

A concrete surge tank also will be built under the deck at one end of the pool to resolve a code compliance issue regarding water surge, Funk said. He explained water needs a place to go when people jump in.

This work of tearing up the end of the pool will make another, unexpected improvement – extending the pool 2 feet at the shallow end – more cost-efficient, Funk said.

The lengthening is needed because the diving area isn't code compliant with the distance from the end of the diving board forward to the face of the bulkhead when in the 25-yard meet position.

The movable bulkhead is the walkway across the pool.

This solution is related to the decision to have a 4-foot-wide bulkhead, said Mark Snyder, business manager.

“We felt it was important to do it right,” Snyder said, “and not to just put a Band-Aid on this.”

