Virus among Hispanics spurs student

Trine University student Nikolaos Rivera was inspired last summer by the issues he saw the Hispanic Leadership Coalition of Northeast Indiana address.

It fielded more requests for financial assistance, and it worked to educate its community about the importance of seeking medical treatment and following social distancing guidelines, according to a university news release.

That experience prompted Rivera, a coalition board member, to focus his honors research project on the coronavirus's effect on the region's Hispanic and Latino communities, the release said.

“I felt that the problems being tackled by the Hispanic and Latino communities were unique and nuanced among the general population,” Rivera said in a statement.

Rivera became aware of the coalition three years ago while attending Ivy Tech Community College, the release said, noting he received one of the organization's annual scholarships for low-income, Hispanic students.

His coronavirus research found factors including financial instability, limited health care access and cultural and language barriers contributed to the pandemic's increased impact on local Hispanic and Latino communities, the release said.

It indicated Rivera also expanded the scope to compare Hispanic and Latino problems during the pandemic with issues faced by refugee populations worldwide.

Rivera recommends increasing food support and ensuring literature is available in several languages and dialects, the release said.

Rivera, a December graduate with an exercise science degree, hopes the research will be a springboard for graduate work, the release said.

“After it's been thoroughly polished,” he said, “I would love to have it published in some form as well.”

Rivera has been accepted to Northwestern University to pursue a master's in public health, the release said. It noted he hopes to someday work to improve minority health on a national level and the health care of refugees globally.

Ivy Tech

• Ivy Tech Community College will host Virtual Express Enrollment from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 5-8. This lets prospective students complete enrollment steps virtually and sign up for classes that start Jan. 19. Ivy Tech is offering programs including health care, information technology and manufacturing. There also are short-term certificate options that are entirely online and available for free through the Workforce Ready Grant. Interested participants must RSVP at ivytech.edu/eeday.

Recognition

• Purdue University Fort Wayne professor Michelle Drouin has been bestowed the title of Jack W. Schrey Professor of Psychology by the Purdue University Board of Trustees. The board established the professorship in 1986 and has been financed by gifts from the Frank Freimann Charitable Trust, Magnavox Government & Electronics Company and friends of Schrey. Drouin – who also is an internationally recognized researcher and speaker on issues related to technology, relationships, couples and sexuality – is the third member of the Purdue Fort Wayne faculty to possess this professorship.

• Mary Ann Cain, Purdue Fort Wayne professor of English and linguistics, is the 2020-21 Outstanding Research Award recipient. Much of her research and scholarship explores how inquiry, art, critical analysis and activism can bring communities together to improve their lives.

Scholarships

• Manchester University's 2020 Realizing the Dream recipient is Heather Binion, a sophomore with a double major in chemistry and engineering science. She is the first in her family to attend college. The Realizing the Dream scholarship is provided for first-generation college students from Indiana's private, nonprofit colleges and universities by the Independent Colleges of Indiana. It is funded by Lilly Endowment Inc.

• Alexis Treesh of Prairie Heights High School in LaGrange is the recipient of the 2020 University of Saint Francis Pay It Forward Scholarship. The full-tuition scholarship has a value of more than $135,000 and is awarded annually by the university to an incoming student who represents going above and beyond to serve others and “pay it forward.”

Science Central

• Science Central received funding from the United Way of DeKalb County for its Science4U outreach program. It covers the cost of interactive video conference demonstrations, in-person demonstrations and Science2Go Discovery Kits. K-12 teachers in DeKalb County may request a complimentary demonstration or kit set through this funding. Requests are processed on a first-come, first-served basis and will be accepted until funding is exhausted. Go to www.sciencecentral.org to register.

Survey

• About 86% of graduates from 10 Indiana public and private colleges say they were satisfied or extremely satisfied with the education they received, according to the 2020 Gallup-Indiana Graduate Satisfaction Survey released by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. More than 75% of alumni surveyed agree or strongly agree that their higher education was worth the cost. For those with student loans, 74% agree college was worth it. The survey also measured Indiana alumni responses regarding six critical college experiences that increase the odds of workplace engagement and lifelong well-being. Results showed that while many Indiana graduates reported having these experiences, more work can be done to make sure they are the norm for every student.

Trine

• Trine University raised $523,419 for student scholarships, enhanced classroom experiences and state-of-the-art facilities from 286 donors on Giving Tuesday. About $175,000 was raised on Giving Tuesday 2019.

