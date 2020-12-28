Nursing students aid in virus vaccines

Aspiring nurses from Huntington University have become part of medical history.

Students and faculty from the nursing department participated in the facilitation of the coronavirus vaccine for front-line health care staff in northeast Indiana, according to a university news release.

Parkview Health requested the help because many of the health system's clinical workers are dedicated to patient care, the release said.

“This is an exciting time in the history of health care, and our aspiring nurses are being given the opportunity to be a part of that history,” Jodi Eckert, assistant professor of nursing and director of nursing, said in a statement.

Parkview Health employees began receiving doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech on Dec. 14, days after it was approved for emergency use by the federal Food and Drug Administration.

“We are pleased to have the Huntington University student nurses and instructors step up to meet the needs of our community,” Judy Boerger, chief nursing executive of Parkview Health, said in a statement. “Their service is in the tradition of the nursing profession to answer the call when help is needed for the benefit of humankind.”

Indiana Wesleyan

• Indiana Wesleyan University is creating pathways to equip educators with virtual teaching skills in forms including badges and micro-credentials. The cost per badge is $99. Badges and micro-credentials will be available to educators nationwide, and scholarships will be available to eligible educators in Indiana. Micro-credential development will be rolled out in phases starting with a course called Foundations of Effective Online Teaching available on Jan. 15. Go to www.indwes.edu for information. Programs are supported by the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund.

Ivy Tech

• Ivy Tech Community College Warsaw launched the Gift It Forward program to help provide students with necessary personal supplies. The college provided 50 students with gift bags filled with basic supplies. In turn, students are encouraged to “gift it forward” and use the money saved to buy presents for their families. With a $250 donation from Martin's Super Markets, Ivy Tech Warsaw was able to spend $1,250 for gift bag supplies. The remaining $1,000 was sponsored by the Ivy Tech Campus Activities Board. Contents included trash bags, cleaning products, bandages, toiletries, hand sanitizer and batteries.

PFW

• The Services for Students with Disabilities office at Purdue University Fort Wayne was renamed the Disability Access Center. Ryan McCombs is its new director.

Recognition

• Carroll High School sophomore Bansari Patel was selected as a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders set for March. The congress is an honors-only program for high school students wanting to become physicians or pursue medical research fields. The event will include Nobel laureates and National Medal of Science winners discussing medical research; advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans; and lessons about advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.

• The Indiana Association of School Principals announced the Rising Stars of Indiana Class of 2022. Each high school could recognize up to four juniors, based on their academic achievement. Honorees included Andrew Schwartz, Alivia Dalrymple, Jake Kaehr and Phoebe Mayhew of Adams Central High School; Ellory Aldred, Aiden Koch, Maddison Sulier and Keagan Webber of Angola High School; Cole Carey, Mallory DeWald, Jon Ellis and Maria Post of Bishop Dwenger High School; Trey Craighead, Chase Gibson, Raegan Neuenschwander and Harrison Schreiber of Bluffton High School; Vonnia Anwar, Mingjia Li, Oliver VandeWater and Margarita Zambrano of Canterbury School; Kolton Bailey, Aletha Hoover, Jackson Hoover and Will Hoover of Central Noble Junior-Senior High School; Kayla Elias, Lillian Hile, Morgan Schaefer and Sierra Tolin of Churubusco Junior-Senior High School; Daniel Adair, Andy Deng, Michael Habegger and Nolan Labahn of Concordia Lutheran High School; Shown Dah, Swa Li Ha, Noemi Hernandez and Khain Nin Way of East Allen University; Matthew Jacobs, Skyelar Kessler, Whittney Pfefferkorn and Rowan Tinker of Eastside Junior-Senior High School; Gavin Brown, Wil Rohrbach, Owen Van Horn and Abigail Zelt of Heritage Junior-Senior High School; Carolyn Chen, Carson Goeglein, Mary Catherine Landrigan and Kathan Raju of Homestead High School; Lauren Bailey, Renee Beaubien, Dakota Carter and Emma Miller of Leo Junior-Senior High School; Gabrielle Eicher, Zachary Fensler, Kylie Rowland and Delainey Rhoton of New Haven Junior-High School; Arianna Blinn, Eli Johnson, Aaron Wilson and Toby Zhao of Norwell High School; Camille Haines, Christian Hernandez, Hannah Merkaru and Braeden Strahm of Snider High School; Race Anderson, Isaac Gorrell, Elizabeth Perry and Colin Subler of South Adams High School; Regan Brouwer, Rebekah Harrison, Macelyn Marcuccilli and Abigail Sanner of Warsaw Community High School; Brian Diaz, Christopher Miller, Taylor Shoemaker and Alexandra Yepez of West Noble High School; and Kaylin Snyder, Kelsey Swymeler, Myah VanCamp and Ashton Widenhoefer of Woodlan Junior-Senior High School.

Science Central

• Science Central received funding from the Ecolab Foundation to support an outreach program benefiting K-12 students in Huntington County. It covers the cost of interactive video conference demonstrations, in-person demonstrations and Science2Go Discovery Kits. Huntington educators may request a complimentary demonstration or kit set through this funding. Requests are processed on a first-come, first-served basis and will be accepted until funding is exhausted. Go to www.sciencecentral.org for information.

Trine

• Trine University's Office of Alumni and Development added Ryan Robinet as assistant vice president of development and Jami Woodyard as assistant director of donor relations and phonathon coordinator.

