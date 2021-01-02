Carroll saw 63 COVID-19 cases

One northeast Indiana school ended 2020 with the unenviable distinction of leading the state in student COVID-19 cases.

With 149 cases, Warsaw Community High School has more than double the number of students infected with the coronavirus than Carroll High School, the Allen County leader of student cases.

Carroll, of Northwest Allen County Schools, has reported 63 student cases to the state's school virus dashboard, which is updated Mondays.

The dashboard reflects information as of the previous Friday, and it suppresses totals of five and fewer.

A total 1,886 schools statewide have reported 18,849 student cases; 3,896 teacher cases; and 4,713 staff cases. Only 175 have no COVID-19 cases, and 307 schools haven't participated in the voluntary dashboard.

Thirteen schools, including Warsaw, have exceeded 100 student cases while 1,422 schools have none or no more than five.

Only seven of about 80 Allen County public schools don't have any student cases, and about 50 have fewer than six. Together, 25 local public schools – mostly middle and high schools – have 375 student cases.

Among the county's approximately 40 nonpublic schools, 10 have no student cases, and 17 have five cases at most. Nine schools – including Bishop Dwenger, Bishop Luers and Concordia Lutheran high schools – have a combined 143 students with COVID-19 diagnoses.

Five weeks earlier – the last update before Thanksgiving – 15 local public schools had a combined 234 student cases, and five nonpublic schools had a combined 61 cases.

The Nov. 23 update also showed 14 local public schools and 18 nonpublic schools had no student COVID-19 cases.

As Fort Wayne Community Schools students ended the first semester, Superintendent Mark Daniel encouraged families to heed public health guidelines during winter break. He especially urged families to limit their child's contact with people from outside their household.

Allen County Department of Health officials have said transmission of the coronavirus generally isn't happening within schools but during social activities outside of school like parties, sleepovers and family or other social gatherings.

“Please help your child minimize the amount of contact they have with those outside your home over break,” Daniel wrote to families Dec. 15. “I know it's difficult, but staying home and staying safe will help us get back to a more normal school schedule sooner.”

The first half of the 2020-21 academic year included shifts to remote learning as the coronavirus affected schools.

Although infections and quarantines among students prompted schools including NACS' Maple Creek Middle School to briefly shift to remote learning, local education officials have largely blamed absences among teachers and staff for temporarily shuttering physical classrooms.

For instance, transportation department absences in November forced FWCS to teach elementary and middle school students remotely two days before and one day after Thanksgiving break.

The district's five high schools switched to remote-only lessons from Nov. 23 to Dec. 17 in response to staffing challenges caused by illnesses and quarantines.

Daniel acknowledged in his Dec. 15 letter that local coronavirus trends could affect FWCS' plans to resume classes as scheduled after winter break, but district spokeswoman Krista Stockman said Wednesday FWCS still plans to welcome students to classrooms Monday.

The other Allen County districts are expected to resume lessons Tuesday.

