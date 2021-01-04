Warsaw students help to build home

A Warsaw Area Career Center construction trades program is putting students to work.

While some students help build a house at 452 E. Rivura Drive, others are tackling outdoor construction projects around the school and community, according to a news release.

The tasks teach skills including how to read blueprints, use tools safely and measure accurately, the release said.

For instance, the teens joined Kuert Concrete to form, pour and finish a ramp at Lakeview Middle School last month, the release said. It noted the project demonstrated the relationship between chemical levels, the weather and dry time.

“Students are learning that concrete is one of the things you can't mess up,” teacher Julia Kincaid said in a statement. “You only have one chance to get it right.”

asloboda@jg.net

Indiana Tech

• Jeffrey Leichty was promoted to vice president and chief information officer at Indiana Tech effective Jan. 1. He previously was a leader of the university's information technology services team. In his new role, his work will grow to include leading cross-departmental initiatives to expand and refine use of data and technology across the university.

Manchester

• Five members of the Manchester University marching band, Spartan Pride, have been chosen to participate in the College Band Directors National Association Intercollegiate Marching Band: Kayla Carver, trombone; Alvaro Castillo, trombone; Alexis Crawford, mellophone; Manuel Hernandez, trumpet; and Mason Kniola, tuba. The event is virtual this year. Students will practice and record their music via video, which will be added to others and played Jan. 11 on the scoreboard/jumbotron during halftime at the college football national championship game.

NACS

• Sandy Geisler, owner of two Culver's of Fort Wayne, sent a $500 check to Oak View Elementary School for its literacy program in lieu of the school's usual fundraiser done in conjunction with the frozen custard and burger franchise each year. Principal Jamie Wilkins was surprised to receive the donation last month since the pandemic prevented the fundraiser from happening.

• The Foundation of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Carroll High School is nominated for a National Student Production Award for an entry by JP Susantio and Daisy Macias. Their adviser is Bob Johnston. Winners will be announced in early February.

Scholarships

• The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne has named these Allen County students as the 2021 Lilly Endowment Community Scholars: Aja Wilson, North Side High School; Malachi Johnson, Bishop Dwenger High School; Cameron Branning, New Haven High School; Chastity Craig, Concordia Lutheran High School; and Serena Stayer, Leo Junior-Senior High School. They will receive a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to an Indiana college of their choice and a $900 yearly book stipend for required books and equipment.

• Norwell High School senior Colleen Caylor is the first recipient of Manchester University's new full-ride Honors Scholarship. It covers tuition, fees, room and board for up to four years. Five Honors Scholarship applicants will be selected for the Trustee Scholarship. Recipients receive up to $24,000 per year for up to four years.

• The Terra Brantley Foundation Inc. announced South Side High School senior Exavionna Roddy has been named its Smart Girls scholarship winner for 2020. Founded in 2019 by WANE-TV news anchor Terra Brantley, the organization awards $15,000 annually to assist a young female member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne in pursuing a college or university education. Roddy hopes to study elementary and early childhood education at either Ball State University or IUPUI. She plans to become an elementary school teacher and has aspirations of opening a school in the Midwest.

Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.

To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.