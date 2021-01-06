Former school to be given to health care operator

A health care operator has saved a nearly century-old school building from demolition on the city's south side.

Fort Wayne Community Schools will transfer the former L.C. Ward Education Center to Neighborhood Health at no cost, pending approval by the school board, officials said Wednesday.

The announcement came about two months after Superintendent Mark Daniel said there was a possibility an outside group would revitalize the property, which has sat vacant for more than three years at 3501 Warsaw St.

"We are pleased with this turn of events," Daniel said in a statement. "Not only does this prevent the structure from being demolished, it provides residents of the neighborhood with much-needed access to healthcare."

Neighborhood Health, which operates facilities in Allen County, intends to transform the former school into a hub of healthy resources, said Angie Zaegel, chief executive officer.

"This building will play a critical role in expanding and strengthening our ability to deliver comprehensive, quality health care regardless of socioeconomic status," Zaegel said in a statement. "It is well positioned to fulfill our vision of building healthier communities, closing the gaps in health disparities, and inspiring hope, healing, and encouragement to the lives we touch."

Along with bringing medical, dental, vision and behavioral health care to the area, Neighborhood Health is exploring options to add pharmacy services and serve as a healthy food resource, according to a news release.

Neighborhood Health plans to work with neighborhood and community groups to identify other potential uses for the site, which would have cost the district $243,000 to demolish, the release said.

Activists gathered outside Ward in August with hopes of saving it. They viewed the brick building – named after former FWCS Superintendent Louis C. Ward – as a catalyst for change.

Since opening in 1931 as Ward Elementary School, the building was used in various capacities until it closed in 2017. The building required an estimated $7.5 million in repairs and renovations to remain an adequate learning space.

"We appreciate the efforts of ARCH, the Allen County-Fort Wayne Development Trust and the Oxford Neighborhood Association in seeing the historic and neighborhood value of the building," Daniel said. "While FWCS no longer needs this building, we are happy to see it gain a new purpose in serving the community."

