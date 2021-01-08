Music love shared with Manchester

Seventy years after graduating from Manchester University with degrees in biology and piano performance, Esther Hamer hopes a $1.5 million estate gift from her and her late husband helps future students find balance and enjoyment through music.

Their donation establishes the John L. and Esther L. Rinehart Hamer professorship in music, Manchester announced Thursday.

“Even in this era, while science and medicine remain important, John and I hoped that Manchester would continue to have a strong music program,” Esther Hamer said in a statement. “Music has given balance to my life.”

As an endowed fund, the principal will remain invested, and the earnings are intended to secure the professorship in perpetuity, according to a news release.

The university is “overwhelmed” by the Hamers' generosity, President Dave McFadden said, adding that it will help keep Manchester's liberal arts foundation strong.

The Hamers enjoyed the music program as undergraduates, the release said. It indicated they both sang in choirs, and Esther Hamer played violin in the Manchester Symphony and Strings Orchestra.

“Their generous bequest will have a lasting impact on our outstanding music program and enrich the lives of current and future students for generations,” Melanie Harmon, vice president of advancement, said in a statement.

Esther Hamer graduated from Manchester in 1950 and earned a nursing degree from Case Western Reserve University, the release said.

She and her husband, a physician who graduated from Manchester in 1948, are best known in medical circles for their role in identifying Lassa fever – also known as Lassa hemorrhagic fever – while working as medical missionaries, the release said.

The couple served in the Church of the Brethren's Nigeria ministry from 1953 to 1969, primarily caring for Lassa Hospital patients suffering from afflictions including leprosy, malaria, dysentery, dehydration and parasites, the release said.

American nurse Laura Wine was working with the Hamers when she contracted a critical illness and died, the release said, and the couple insisted her body be flown to a larger hospital for study. That led to information that researchers needed to identify Lassa fever, which causes massive internal bleeding and is often fatal, the release added.

After returning to the United States, the release said, the Hamers settled in Fort Wayne, where John Hamer practiced family medicine.

They retired near the Manchester campus at the Timbercrest Senior Living Community in North Manchester, where John Hamer died in 2019 at age 95, the release said. Esther still lives there.

