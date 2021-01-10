Colleges changing how they recruit

With their work taking them to hundreds of communities in Indiana and neighboring states, Trine University admissions counselors earned a nickname on campus – road warriors.

Their trips across the Hoosier State, Michigan, Ohio and Illinois included daytime high school visits and participation in college fairs. Those after-school college fairs gave the Angola university exposure to prospective students regardless of whether they stopped for information, said Kim Bennett, vice president for enrollment management.

The admissions counselors have gotten a new moniker as pandemic restrictions have shifted in-person efforts to virtual alternatives.

“Our road warriors became in-house warriors,” Bennett said.

Many colleges nationwide expect the coronavirus will affect student recruitment for fall 2021, a survey from the National Association for College Admission Counseling found as the 2020-21 academic year began.

Of the 377 four-year colleges polled, about 53% said the pandemic will have a substantial or profound effect on recruitment.

Like many colleges, the University of Saint Francis' recruitment strategy relied on in-person events including alumni send-offs, college fairs, high school visits, counselor meet-and-greets and admission decision days, said Beth Terrell, vice president for enrollment management.

“COVID-19 has pushed our operations creativity into a new dimension,” Terrell said by email. “We have learned, quickly, how to engage with students via multiple modalities while developing and maintaining meaningful relationships. We are where the students are – social media, chats, texting and still, smaller band, via phone.”

In the fall, the National Association for College Admission Counseling launched its inaugural season of virtual college fairs. Along with sharing information about financial aid and college applications, the first session offered students opportunities to connect with over 600 colleges through Zoom – for free.

The virtual format lets Trine participate in college fairs it normally wouldn't be able to attend, which expands the university's recruitment area, Bennett said.

But the pandemic also is presenting challenges in attracting students from outside northeast Indiana, said Carl Drummond of Purdue University Fort Wayne. He is vice chancellor for academic affairs and enrollment management.

Before the pandemic, Drummond would see unfamiliar varsity jackets during such weekend events as Chancellor's Commitment Day and Campus Visit Day – activities that helped build excitement about coming to the university in the fall.

Those out-of-town jackets were signs of a successful event, Drummond said, but the university recognizes the pandemic has affected students' willingness to go away to college. Students also have concerns about their classes, naturally asking why they would enroll in a school outside their home region if courses went online, he said.

However, Drummond said, this also means Purdue Fort Wayne could have a greater opportunity in attracting northeast Indiana students.

“We've redoubled our efforts locally,” Drummond said. “It's back to our roots, in a way.”

Bennett understands if students have a small appetite for a college-shopping experience involving video screens.

“Students are also Zoomed out,” Bennett said, adding Trine is pushing more videos through social media, wanting to give students information they can explore in their own time.

Indiana Tech's digital outreach works to drive students to its website, where they can take virtual tours, sign up for virtual admissions meetings and register for informational sessions, said Steve Herendeen, vice president for enrollment management.

Those digital substitutes haven't stopped prospective students from exploring campus.

“Overall, physical visits are still very popular here,” Herendeen said, noting Indiana Tech has made adjustments to make tours safe.

Ryon Kaopuiki of Manchester University expects virtual college visits will become a permanent part of the student recruitment process.

Along with his perspective as vice president for enrollment and marketing, Kaopuiki has a high school senior who completed virtual visits before deciding which campuses to explore in person, he said.

“In the past, that wasn't even an option,” Kaopuiki said.

Manchester has taken steps including freezing undergraduate tuition for the 2021-22 school year, knowing the pandemic has created financial anxiety for students and families.

Another announcement is planned this week – the university will waive deposits for the fall semester, Kaopuiki said, explaining Manchester wants to eliminate barriers that might otherwise stand in students' way of pursuing an education.

Kaopuiki encourages high school students to not let adversity stop their college search.

“We're all trying to adapt to make sure they can accomplish their goals,” he said.

asloboda@jg.net