EACS program gets $200,000 boost

A months old East Allen County Schools program got an almost $200,000 boost Thursday from a foundation that supports northeast Indiana's manufacturing sector.

Superintendent Marilyn Hissong joined Tim Wiegand, executive director of the East Allen Career Center, in accepting a $194,300 check from the 80/20 Foundation Trust.

The money will help the career center purchase state-of-the-art equipment to prepare students for the workforce, according to a news release.

Wiegand described it as a generous contribution to the precision machining program.

"This partnership is further evidence of the collaborative relationships being forged throughout northeast Indiana, and the East Allen Career Center is proud to be a part of the energy building in our region," Wiegand said in a statement.

The career center opened in August with five career and technical programs, allowing high school juniors and seniors to get hands-on experience in fields including health care, manufacturing, technology and skilled trades.

The programs lead to industry certifications and dual college credits.

"We're happy to provide this funding to purchase new equipment that will be necessary for the success of the East Allen Career Center," John Wood, the foundation's board chair, said in a statement.

Funding for the 80/20 Foundation Trust comes from the Don Wood estate. Don Wood co-founded 80/20 Inc.

The organization works to fill the pipeline for skilled workers in the manufacturing industry along with fostering leadership, sales, innovation and entrepreneurism, according to a news release.

EACS was honored to get its support, Hissong said.

"This will change the lives of kids," she said in a statement.

asloboda@jg.net