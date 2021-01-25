Museum opens doors to student violinists

For students of three Fort Wayne elementary schools, a Saturday visit to Science Central is less about the museum's exhibits and more about the music they can make.

Science Central is hosting musicians from Waynedale, South Wayne and Forest Park elementary schools as they participate in Club Orchestra – also called Club O – through the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.

The museum is delighted for the opportunity to welcome the second through fifth graders, said Amy Alexander, Science Central's education director.

“My own children have been heavily involved in music, and I understand how much more music is than notes on a page,” Alexander said in a statement.

Club O is in its fourth season in its partnership with Fort Wayne Community Schools. It aims to empower children by providing intensive orchestra training that teaches the importance of teamwork, promotes self-confidence and instills the value of social responsibility, said Emily Shannon, the Philharmonic's marketing and public relations director.

Participants typically begin by learning to read music and follow a director before graduating to the violin, Shannon said. However, she added, students began their studies with violins this year because of a delayed start and meeting with their teaching artists only once a week.

The new partnership with Science Central is for the program's 3rd Saturday events, which give the students the opportunity to join with their peers from the other participating schools, Shannon said.

Churches previously hosted 3rd Saturday activities, she said, noting the museum offers a convenient downtown location with ample rehearsal space.

“It offers a great learning environment that excites the students and offers them accessibility to their exhibits and lectures they might not otherwise receive,” Shannon said by email.

The season culminates with a concert featuring the combined schools, Shannon said. This year, she said, Science Central will host that performance, which will be accessible virtually to the students' families and friends.

Garrett

• Kayleen McCabe of the DIY Network participated in a live virtual project training session Jan. 14 with a third grade class at JE Ober Elementary School in Garrett. The collaboration occurred through a unique relationship the Career Development Program at Garrett High School has with Construction Education Foundation of Georgia and Home Depot.

Grace

• Grace College has named Laurie Owen the permanent vice president of academic affairs. She served in the role on an interim basis for a year. Owen has nearly 20 years of experience at Grace, including 10 as the School of Education dean. Cheryl Bremer will permanently step into the role of School of Education dean beginning this semester.

• Grace College and John Patrick University of Health and Applied Sciences in South Bend are partnering to offer Grace students a Bachelor of Science in medical imaging. Grace students can enroll in the program accredited by the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology this spring. Grace's addition of the degree comes in response to an increased need for medical imaging technicians in the nation – and specifically in Kosciusko County – to face the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic and an aging population. For more information, go to www.grace.edu/major/medical-imaging-major/ or contact Joe Frentzel at frentzjw@grace.edu.

Scholarships

• The Fort Wayne Chapter of the A. Philip Randolph Institute will award up to $1,500 in scholarships to northeast Indiana high school seniors. Applications are due April 2. Contact LaDonna Sims at LaDonna.Sims@hotmail.com or 260-749-1102 to request an application or for more information.

• Applications for the Hoosier State Press Association Foundation's annual two $1,000 scholarships are due March 26. The awards are for children or grandchildren of an employee or independent contractor of an HSPA member newspaper. Contact Shawn Goldsby at sgoldsby@hspa.com or 317-803-4772 for more information.

• The application window opened today for the Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program, which the Sallie Mae Fund expanded this year to further promote diversity in higher education among minority students and other historically underserved communities. In partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, it will award 75, $10,000 scholarships to high school seniors over the next three years, totaling $750,000. Go to www.salliemae.com/landing/bridging-the-dream for more information.

• T-E INC., a local contracting/engineering firm, announced it awarded scholarships for the spring semester to Keira Hoffman, Lydia Myers and Mitchell Geller. Hoffman and Geller attend Trine University, and Myers attends Indiana University.

Trine

• Trine University and BrightStar Care, which provides home health care services and medical staffing solutions, have a new agreement that creates more educational opportunities for the Fort Wayne company's employees. Go trine.edu/online/partnerships for more information on educational partnership opportunities with Trine.

• Stuart Hamblen, who retired as Angola's police chief in December, began as campus safety director at Trine on Jan. 4.

• The newest episode of Trine's Faculty Focus podcast features members of the Center for Teaching Excellence discuss challenges educators have faced as a result of the pandemic, and they share highlights of presentations they will give at the Fort Wayne Teaching and Learning Conference. The podcast is available at facultyfocus.transistor.fm as well as on trineradio.com and platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher.

