Parent pickup lane gets approval

Parents who drive their children to and from a northeast Fort Wayne elementary school must adjust to new traffic patterns in August.

A new parent pickup lane should be installed at Haley Elementary School by July 30. The Fort Wayne Community Schools board on Monday unanimously approved a $354,180 contract with API Construction Corp.

The school system will pay for the work with money from the 2016 Repair FWCS program, which was approved by voters through a referendum.

The other bids for the pickup lane were $389,757 and $389,075.

Anne Duff, board president, supported the new lane at Haley, which is bordered by East State Boulevard and Maplecrest Road. Duff said she once got caught in the existing carpool line when she arrived around dismissal to volunteer for an after-school program.

With the new pickup lane, parents will enter from and exit onto State Boulevard, keeping it separate from the parking lot accessible from Maplecrest Road and the bus lane to the north, said Darren Hess, the district's facilities director.

Drivers will be forced to turn right on State Boulevard when exiting – a requirement from the city because of the road's curve, Hess said.

Board member Jennifer Matthias is concerned people might make improper U-turns on State Boulevard because their destination is west.

“I know a lot of people want to go the other way and get back (to the) downtown area,” Matthias said.

The district will work to educate families about the new traffic pattern using maps and back-to-school information, Hess said. His team will monitor the situation. Security staff will also be stationed there occasionally, he added.

The board approved a similar project at Price Elementary School in August. That pickup lane is also expected to be ready for the next academic year.

In other business, the board approved a $295,776 contract with ACB General Contractor Inc. for handicapped accessibility improvements at the district's facilities building on the Catalpa campus.

The project includes upgrades to the concrete walks, ramps and door systems at the office and training area entrances. Accessible restrooms also will be added at the training area.

Work will be funded using a general obligation bond approved in 2019 and is expected to be completed by May 28.

The board also approved agreements with Allen County Builders General Contractor for lighting improvements to be done by July 22 at Fairfield and Shambaugh elementary schools. The contracts total $951,600 and are funded by the 2019 general obligation bond.

