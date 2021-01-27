Former FWCS superintendent Anthis dies

A former Fort Wayne Community Schools superintendent whose name became synonymous with the district's career programs died this week in his southwest Indiana hometown.

Bill Anthis was 94.

Longtime school board member Steve Corona described Anthis as a dedicated employee whom many viewed as a strong leader, first as North Side High School principal and then as superintendent from 1980 to 1990.

"He worked long days and into the evening," Corona said by email Wednesday. "I know that for a fact; on many evenings, as I drove by the administration building, I could see the lights on in his office and his car in the parking lot."

Although Anthis spent the bulk of his 33-year FWCS career at North Side, most in the community likely associate him with the building at 1200 S. Barr St. The downtown site is named the Bill C. Anthis Center, which houses career and other programs.

