Struggling students get lecture from top

Superintendent Mark Daniel had a stern message Tuesday for remote-only middle and high school students who struggled academically first semester.

Take your studies seriously.

“If you want to graduate from high school and have future job prospects, you need to be in school,” Daniel said in a video message intended for students who got at least one F first semester. “This is important no matter what grade you're in right now.”

Fort Wayne Community Schools sent the nearly 3-minute video to 2,394 contacts, spokeswoman Krista Stockman said. She cautioned that total doesn't necessarily reflect the number of struggling students because it could include more than one contact for a student or more than one student for a contact.

Meanwhile, almost 26,000 people received a slightly shorter message from Daniel, who addressed upcoming parent-teacher conferences, an increase in online class engagement and spring traditions.

“I don't have answers for you yet, but I know that any event, occasion or tradition you're wondering about is on our radar,” Daniel said in the video.

To the school board Monday, Daniel mentioned prom and graduation. “Don't run out today to buy a prom dress because I cannot tell you that we will have prom like we traditionally have prom, but I would surely like to have that be one of the normalcies that we see returning,” he said at the meeting. “Same thing with graduation.”

Similar discussions are happening among city leaders about festivals, Mayor Tom Henry told the downtown Rotary Club on Monday.

Nobody knows whether the pandemic will get to the level where the events can be offered this year while keeping people safe.

FWCS board member Steve Corona advocated for commencements similar to last year's setup of having graduates receive their diplomas in a parade-style celebration.

“They were a lot of fun,” Corona said, adding that he participated in events at Wayne and South Side high schools. “They were very emotional and joyful.”

FWCS is working to ensure that struggling remote-only students stay on pace to graduate. Foundational skills taught in middle school are needed for success in high school, where every class, semester and grade is important, Daniel said.

“For our juniors and seniors, your time is running out,” Daniel said in the video intended for struggling students. “For our freshmen and sophomores, because of the new Indiana graduation pathways, you have to be on track early or you will not finish in four years.”

Career prospects are “extremely limited” for high school dropouts, Daniel said. Since 2005, he added, the employment rate for people without a high school diploma has been less than 45%.

“You deserve to give yourself better odds than that,” Daniel said.

