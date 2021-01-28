Ex-FWCS leader Bill Anthis dies

A former Fort Wayne Community Schools superintendent whose name became synonymous with the district's career programs died this week in his southwest Indiana hometown.

Bill Anthis was 94.

Longtime school board member Steve Corona described Anthis as a dedicated employee whom many viewed as a strong leader, first as North Side High School principal and then as superintendent from 1980 to 1990.

“He worked long days and into the evening,” Corona said by email Wednesday. “I know that for a fact, on many evenings, as I drove by the administration building, I could see the lights on in his office and his car in the parking lot.”

Although Anthis spent the bulk of his 33-year FWCS career at North Side, most in the community likely associate his name with the building at 1200 S. Barr St. Called the Bill C. Anthis Center, the downtown site houses the FWCS Career Academy and other programs.

The building was known for 25 years – until 2015 – as the Anthis Career Center, a name some area residents still erroneously use.

Anthis told The Journal Gazette in 2015 he was pleased to still have a connection to the community.

“I was honored that they named the career center for me” in the first place, said Anthis, who returned to his hometown of Patoka after retiring.

Anthis noted, however, that many people initially thought the career center was being named for his wife, Patricia, who was a school psychologist and former director of the vocational school's automotive center. They retired together.

It's interesting that Anthis – who also served as guidance director, dean of boys and assistant principal at North Side – didn't necessarily start the programs at the Career Academy “but his name is forever associated with career education,” FWCS spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.

As superintendent, Anthis spent years defending the district against a lawsuit about racially segregated elementary schools, said Corona, who joined the board in 1981 as an appointee of Mayor Win Moses. He and Anthis disagreed on the issue.

“He believed in neighborhood elementary schools,” Corona said. “I believed it was time for us to racially balance all of our buildings. However, my view was in the minority.”

The lawsuit continued until 1989, Corona said, noting state legislation in 1988 forced the district to move from an appointed board to an elected board. Several seats were on the fall 1988 ballot.

Anthis wanted to know where the new board stood on the lawsuit, Corona said, so an informal poll was taken during executive session in January 1989. Four of the seven members supported settling the lawsuit, which the district's attorney pursued, he said.

Overseen by a federal judge, the consent decree laid out the specifics for a racial balance fund, magnet schools, transportation, extracurricular activities, marketing and more.

FWCS now considers diversity as one of its strengths. The characteristic was incorporated in the recent superintendent search for Wendy Robinson's successor.

“(Anthis) was superintendent certainly at a time when there was a lot going on in terms of segregation, desegregation,” Stockman said.

“Anyone that goes through that leaves a mark,” she added.

Anthis, who died Monday, is survived by his wife, son and granddaughter. A private family viewing will be held, and graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Patoka.

