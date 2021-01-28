Schools torn on time out of class

Allen County school districts are divided about updated quarantine guidelines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends a 14-day quarantine period, but the agency announced last month that quarantined students and employees could return to school and work on Day 11 if certain conditions were met.

Fort Wayne Community Schools has stuck to the 14-day rule, but the three other school systems have adopted the revised guidance.

“You're going to find, in every district, a slightly different interpretation of whether to do this or not,” Superintendent Phil Downs told the Southwest Allen County Schools board last week.

East Allen County Schools, Northwest Allen County Schools and SACS are allowing students and staff to return after 10 days of quarantine without COVID-19 testing if they didn't have any symptoms during that time.

Those returning from a 10-day quarantine must wear a mask at all times except while eating or drinking, the districts require. Social distancing as much as possible is also stressed.

The school systems differ about what the early return means for students involved in extra-curricular and co-curricular activities, such as athletics.

EACS requires student-athletes and others participating in extra-curricular activities to wear a mask during practice or competitions until after Day 14, wrestlers excluded, according to a letter to families.

At NACS, students may partially return to practice by wearing a mask and following social distancing guidelines until Day 14 ends. They may not participate in contests with other schools or fully participate in practice until after 14 days. Similar rules apply to students in other extra-curricular activities, according to a letter to families.

SACS is not allowing participation in extra-curricular and co-curricular activities until the 14-day quarantine expires.

The decision didn't come easily, Downs said.

“It was a very robust conversation where people's minds were changed back and forth a number of times,” Downs said.

The need to keep employees healthy contributed to the decision, Downs said, noting staffing shortages have affected bus routes and classrooms. SACS has more than 70 active clubs, co-curricular activities and sports, he said, and they each involve at least one adult who works in the schools.

It's more difficult to enforce masking and social distancing guidelines during activities compared with the more controlled school environment, Downs said.

“We don't know when or how the disease is going to come in,” Downs said, “but what (Allen County Health Commissioner) Dr. Sutter and the health department will tell you is, where we see youth spread is not in school. It's in extra-curriculars.”

asloboda@jg.net