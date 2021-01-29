Allen students trail peers in graduating with college credits

More than half of Allen County students leave high school with college credit earned through dual credit and Advanced Placement courses, a study released Thursday found.

The stagnant local rate – 57% – falls short of the statewide gains between 2016 and 2018 graduates. About 64% of 2018 graduates obtained early college credit compared with 62% of 2016 grads, according to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

Adams County led northeast Indiana at 71%.

The 2021 Early College Credit Report, which was based on 2018 graduates, estimates the credits have a combined potential economic impact of almost $160 million annually for students and the state.

“Students who earn college credit in high school – through dual credit, AP or both – are more likely to pursue education and training after graduation, more likely to be successful in college and can save thousands of dollars in tuition and fees,” Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said in a statement.

The report is released every two years.

The number of dual credits students are earning also has increased. On average, students earn 13.5 credits, up from 9.9 credits five years ago, the study found. It noted 14% of dual credit earners obtain 24 credits, which is two semesters' worth of college.

Dual credit courses are taught at a high school by high school faculty through an agreement between the school and a participating college or university.

About 56% of students earned dual credit from Ivy Tech Community College, while the Indiana University and Purdue University systems served a combined 26% of dual credit earners, including 4% at IPFW, according to the study, which had information for public institutions.

IPFW split into Purdue University Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne on July 1, 2018.

Fort Wayne Community Schools partners with institutions including Ivy Tech, Purdue Fort Wayne and Trine University to offer 82 dual enrollment courses districtwide, said Shenita Bolton, the district's K-12 college and career readiness/GEAR UP manager.

“Interest levels vary among high school students, thus we want to provide unique and challenging opportunities for all students,” Bolton said by email.

She noted many of FWCS' dual credit partners offer reduced fees for high schoolers to take college-level courses.

Advanced Placement is a College Board program allowing students to take a course and an exam that results in college credit if the college accepts the score.

Disparities exist, however. While 65% of white students earn dual credit, only 38% of Black students and 50% of Hispanic or Latino students do, findings showed.

About 34% of all dual credit earners are low-income students while 15% of low-income students earned Advanced Placement in 2018, the study found.

“Looking ahead, the Indiana Department of Education will be focused on supporting schools by strengthening student transitions from high school to college and careers, closing equity gaps to ensure all students have the access to and benefit of these opportunities, and giving students a head start on their goals by helping more graduate with a postsecondary credential,” Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said in a statement.

The report also highlighted the Indiana College Core, which previously known as the Statewide Transfer General Education Core. It is a block of 30 college credits transferable to any public institution in the state, and it can be earned at a cost of no more than $750.

About 1,200 students earned Indiana College Core certificates in 2018, up from 11 in the class of 2013, and 94% of earners attended college in the 2018-19 academic year, the study found.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education and the Indiana Department of Education share the goal of increasing the number of students earning the college core. The opportunity is available at an estimated 131 of more than 600 schools, the report said.

Noting Indiana College Core earners are typically white and come from higher income homes, the report encourages school officials to ensure earners better reflect the state's student population.

“The Indiana College Core is a useful and powerful tool for any high school student who earns it,” the report said.

