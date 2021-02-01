Playhouse adds music therapy device

There's no wrong way to play the new instruments at GiGi's Playhouse Fort Wayne – even if the methods seem unconventional.

“You can lay on it. You can bop it. You can bounce it on the table, and you'll get sound out of it,” said Dave Nelson, who is helping GiGi's with its new music therapy program using the Skoog instrument.

The initiative is supported by a grant from AWS Foundation, according to a news release.

“Each of us has experienced the power of music in our life,” Patti Hays, CEO of AWS Foundation, said in a statement. “It spurs our imagination, helps us express emotion and can bring people of all abilities together.”

Mandy Drakeford, executive director of GiGi's Playhouse Fort Wayne, doesn't know of any other GiGi's locations offering a Skoog lab.

It's intended to help students as well as the community, Nelson said. He imagines the lab could be a resource for the music technology programs at the University of Saint Francis and Purdue University Fort Wayne.

GiGi's Playhouse Fort Wayne, a Down syndrome achievement center, has 10 Skoogs, a squishy cube that connects to a computer or tablet and pairs with software for an errorless music-making process. Color-coded buttons make it more accessible for people who learn visually, and its tactile interface encourages experimentation, the release said.

“For many people, conventional musical instruments are difficult to learn, and traditional methods of teaching music are overly complex and convoluted,” Drakeford said. “The Skoog will allow individuals with intellectual disabilities to better participate in the creation of music with their peers.”

The Skoog brings out enthusiasm in children, Nelson said. He's seen children jump up and down while using the Skoog, so that the music session looked more like an aerobics class, he said.

“Oh my goodness, they were having fun,” Nelson said. “As a parent, there's nothing better than that.”

Along with teaching children a new skill, GiGi's Playhouse hopes the Skoog will help them build confidence and add joy to their lives – something that's especially needed during the pandemic, Drakeford said.

Go to www.gigisplayhouse.org/fortwayne or call GiGi's Playhouse Fort Wayne at 260-482-7529 for more information.

Event

• Employers may register for the Manchester University virtual career fair set for 1 to 3 p.m. March 10 on Handshake, an online platform. The registration deadline is March 5; spots are limited. Go to link.manchester.edu/careerfair or contact CareerDevelopment@manchester.edu with questions. The fair is for undergraduate students from the North Manchester campus.

Grace

• The Grace College School of Business will conduct its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program curbside through the end of March in the lower level parking lot of the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center, 610 Wooster Road, Winona Lake. This free tax preparation service is for older people, people with disabilities and lower-income individuals filing a basic tax return. Call 574-372-5100, extension 6122, or email at vitataxes@grace.edu for an appointment. Hours are noon to 4:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays; 1 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesdays; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

• The Grace College School of Behavioral Sciences is introducing 11 degree concentrations for its psychology, criminal justice and counseling majors for fall semester. These concentrations will provide specialized training for in-demand occupations in behavioral sciences. They include addictions counseling, child and family counseling, law enforcement, social sciences, clinical and integrative health, sports psychology, industrial and organizational psychology and child life psychology.

Grants

• The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi is accepting applications for its 2021 awards program including fellowships, literacy grants, love of learning awards and study abroad grants. These awards provide funding for graduate study, continuing education, professional development, studies abroad and local, national and international literacy initiatives. Go to www.phikappaphi.org/awards for more information, including eligibility requirements and application instructions for each program.

Manchester

• Manchester University is waiving the enrollment deposit for incoming undergraduate students this fall. Those who already submitted a deposit will be credited $250 on their fall bill. Those who haven't must complete the Intent to Enroll form as soon as they are ready to commit to Manchester. Go to www.manchester.edu/admissions/audiences/admissions/commit for the form.

Trine

• Trine University's class of 2020 reported a 97.1% employment rate, with 95% employed in their field of study. The rate is based on graduates' employment or graduate school admission within six months of completing a degree. The figures reflect 100% employment in two of Trine's five main campus academic schools: the Ketner School of Business and the Franks School of Education. The seven-year employment rate for graduates remains above 99%.

• Trine's Career Center has moved to the first floor of the Rick L. & Vicki L. James University Center, in the area formerly occupied by the Health Center. The Health Center moved to Quest Hall to provide additional space for a coronavirus clinic.

• Jamie Norton, director of human resources since 2012, has been promoted to assistant vice president for human resources and Title IX coordinator. Stephanie George has been promoted to assistant director of human resources and deputy Title IX coordinator.

