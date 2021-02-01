Teachers asking for vaccine priority

Three Allen County teachers unions are calling on state and local leaders to prioritize educators for the coronavirus vaccine.

More than 24,200 students and 10,700 teachers and staff statewide have tested positive for COVID-19 – state dashboard statistics the union presidents cite in their letter urging Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box to consider educators when planning the next distribution stage.

Appointments are open to people age 70 and older and medical staff and first responders with direct contact with patients or infected materials.

“We know there are people who need to be vaccinated before teachers, and our request should not cause those at a higher risk of death and severe disease to be displaced in the distribution plan,” union leaders Andra Kosmoski, Sandra Vohs and Ryan Henly wrote. “We know it must be difficult to make the decisions you have to make, but we are still asking you to seriously consider prioritizing teachers and school staff in the Indiana COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan.”

The union presidents represent teachers in East Allen County, Fort Wayne Community and Southwest Allen County schools.

Allen County public and private schools have reported at least 1,181 COVID-19 cases, including at least 780 among students, as of the Jan. 25 school virus dashboard update.

Exact totals are unknown because the state, which provides information by school, suppresses totals of five and fewer by category – students, teachers and staff.

The union leaders asked Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter to set up a vaccination standby list for educators – a process used in Wayne County – for daily unused doses.

“We understand there would have to be a time limit on when those on the list respond to the call to be vaccinated and a consequence of not being able to meet that time limit, such as being moved to the bottom of the list,” they wrote. “We also know that by creating such a standby list would show teachers and school staff that the importance of our jobs is recognized.”

Vaccinating teachers would help schools stay open, reassure families about the safety of in-person classes and relieve educators' stress, they wrote to the governor.

They acknowledge schools generally have less virus spread than their surrounding communities because of the precautions used, but they said it's not reassuring to school employees.

Not all classrooms can practice social distancing; not all students can wear masks because of special needs; and some students and adults resist wearing facial coverings because they are skeptical masks work, they said.

“Many teachers and staff are in contact with hundreds of students per day because of the subjects they teach or the duties they have to perform, such as lunch duty where students are not wearing masks while eating,” the union presidents wrote to state leaders.

“We know that over 24,000 students and almost 11,000 teachers and staff have tested positive so far, and that new variants of the infection are even more easily transmissible,” they continued. “What better way to boost the safety in our schools and help ensure they can remain open for in-person instruction than to prioritize educators for the COVID-19 vaccine?”

