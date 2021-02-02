Haiti hospital getting local donation

Amy Obringer can't forget the woman who sought help for “a very large tumor” in her breast at a rural Haitian hospital and was given $60 for a motorcycle ride to a larger medical facility.

“She stuck in my mind,” said Obringer, a University of Saint Francis biology professor who was at New Hope Hospital as part of medical mission work with students.

Now, Obringer is part of an effort to get a 2D mammography unit from a Parkview Health facility in Bryan, Ohio, to the Haitian hospital, which opened about five years ago in a rural area called Plaine du Nord and serves a community of more than 250,000 people.

The donation is from Hologic, a company that provides mammography units to Parkview, Obringer said.

The Parkview facility in Ohio is expected to replace the 2D mammography unit with a 3D machine today, according to a university spokesman.

Arranging a new home for such medical equipment is unusual because technology changes rapidly, said Marita Dwight-Smith, director of Francine's Friends Mobile Mammography. She helped Obringer with the Hologic grant.

“This is the first mammography donation I've had the opportunity to help with,” Dwight-Smith said in a statement.

The equipment is badly needed at New Hope Hospital. Its director, Dr. Eugene Maklin, makes medical judgments based on what he can see, said Obringer, who has regular contact with Maklin.

Without a reliable diagnostic means to advise women with a breast mass, the hospital has few options for those patients: do nothing, have the mass surgically removed without confirming it is malignant or be referred for mammography at a larger, better equipped hospital, according to the donation request Obringer co-authored.

A mammography machine would reduce unnecessary removal of benign masses, and imaging should give Maklin the ability to offer confident, informed medical advice to patients, the request added.

The unit will travel to Haiti in three containers. Rise Against Hunger – a North Carolina group that also supports New Hope Hospital – agreed to transport two parcels, Obringer said. She expects they will likely take four weeks to arrive in Haiti after leaving by cargo ship at the end of February.

The other component is temperature sensitive, so it will be stored at Saint Francis as it awaits transport by airplane once travel restrictions ease, Obringer said.

Penny Welter-Whitney, an imaging manager with Parkview Physicians Group-Ohio, plans to assist with the installation in Haiti, said Tami Brigle, Parkview spokeswoman.

Dwight-Smith looks forward to that.

“We are grateful to Hologic, not only for their generosity, but (also for their) exceptional partnership with breast imaging needs,” she said. “We are excited to eventually travel to Haiti to help with the installation of the machine and train others to help provide life-saving screenings for breast cancer.”

