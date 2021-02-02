SACS ponders virtual high school

Southwest Allen County Schools leaders are seeking to turn a months-old program into its own school.

The board is expected tonight to consider creating a separate high school for online students. The Spartan Online School would become its own school instead of being a program of Homestead High School.

It launched in August under the name eSACS Virtual Secondary School.

When Homestead Principal Park Ginder brought the proposal to the board for discussion in January, board members asked whether the change would affect anything, such as needing a separate school board to oversee the online offering.

“It's like adding another elementary school,” Ginder said. “It's still us.”

Board member Tom Rhoades described it another way.

“It's virtually having two high schools in your district,” he said.

“'Virtually,' nice job,” Ginder said over laughter.

At a previous meeting, the school board approved hiring a guidance counselor specific to eSACS. That person will essentially run the school, Superintendent Phil Downs said.

Responsibilities include registration, general academic guidance, four-year planning and post-secondary goal setting, according to a description provided to board members.

The virtual school launched at the start of the academic year with more than 270 district students. SACS later opened enrollment to up to 144 out-of-district students in grades 6 through 11.

Planning for the virtual school began more than five years ago, and efforts to launch it began in earnest in fall 2019 as administrators began meeting with teachers to develop courses.

The school is based on successful models at Arizona State University and Purdue Global.

Students receive the week's eSACS assignments on Mondays and have until 11:59 p.m. each Friday to submit their work. They communicate with teachers through the learning management system and weekly office hours.

Administrators have said the virtual school could be especially appealing to students pursuing interests requiring extensive travel, including sports competitions, and those with unique family situations.

The process to make the program its own school requires a formal application to the Indiana Department of Education, Ginder said. The window for completing the process generally runs from May 1 to Sept. 1, he said.

