FWCS joins in inequity effort

Fort Wayne Community Schools is joining a citywide, yearlong effort addressing racial inequities.

Superintendent Mark Daniel told a Facebook audience this week the district is fortunate to have administrator D. Faye Williams-Robbins participate in the steering committee for United Front, a cultural competency training program.

Williams-Robbins is chief of student, family and community engagement.

“Our schools are just microcosms of our community,” Daniel said Tuesday during his monthly Facebook Live update. “If we can work hard in our schools to create racial justice, to eliminate bias, to create equity, what a wonderful – what a wonderful, wonderful – initiative.”

Teaming with other community members strengthens the effort, he added.

“I just think the chances of this to be a long-lasting impact is so much greater,” Daniel said.

United Front stemmed from response to last summer's racial and social unrest.

Monthly keynote presentations began last week with the topic of individual bias. Other months will address issues including microaggressions, stereotype threat, impostor syndrome and privilege, power, and position, according to the United Front website.

Pascal Losambe is conducting the keynote sessions. A former Canterbury School teacher and coach, he is now a consultant for diversity, inclusion and equity initiatives.

The work doesn't end with the presentations. United Front participants will begin meeting virtually next week to dive deeper into the month's topic. Those from the education sector meet Wednesday.

More than 4,000 people from about 150 organizations, businesses, schools and nonprofits are part of the initiative, said Williams-Robbins, who joined Daniel on the Facebook Live session.

FWCS is proud Daniel embraced the effort, she said.

The district, which has about 28,500 students, often sites its diversity as a strength.

State figures indicate the student body is about 38.5% white, 25% Black, 19.7% Hispanic, 10% multiracial and 6.5% Asian.

“It's not pointing fingers. It's not saying who's to blame. It's not any of that,” Williams-Robbins said. “It's about how do we, as human beings, learn to appreciate and support one another, especially in the city of Fort Wayne.”

asloboda@jg.net