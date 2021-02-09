Area districts to get $80 million

Northeast Indiana school districts are slated to get a combined $80 million through the second round of federal coronavirus relief funding, the Indiana Department of Education announced Monday.

Statewide, public and nonpublic schools are getting more than $881 million, the agency said.

The dollars will help schools address educational needs exacerbated by the pandemic, said Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education.

“As we all continue to navigate these challenges, it will be critical to better understand and take actions to mitigate the learning loss resulting from COVID-19, as well as capitalize on any opportunities for growth that have come to light as a result of this challenge,” Jenner said in a statement.

Allocations for Indiana's public schools total $799 million, the agency said. Schools will submit allowable expenses incurred from March 13, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2023, for reimbursement.

About $80 million is allocated to public school districts in Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties.

Fort Wayne Community Schools – which has almost 30,000 students – will get the bulk of the almost $55 million allocated for Allen County's four districts. FWCS' allocation is almost $43 million.

Unlike the first round of coronavirus relief funding – which was primarily spent on tangible items including technology and personal protective equipment – this round will be more complicated and will likely involve more staffing, FWCS spokeswoman Krista Stockman said by email.

Discussions are underway about how to best use the money to help students who fell behind academically during the pandemic, she said.

“We haven't made any decisions yet, but we know a number of students will need additional support to get back on track,” Stockman said. “We want to be careful, however, not to start new programs that would need to be funded beyond the two years this funding is available.”

The almost $10 million allocated for East Allen County Schools will support its in-person and virtual learning, the district said.

“Potential uses include ensuring adequate (personal protective equipment) and cleaning for all schools, expanding virtual learning platforms, and other needs as determined by strategic analysis,” spokeswoman Tamyra Kelly said in an email. “The three-year runway to use the funds will especially help with remediation efforts to address the impact of the sudden pivot to extended e-learning in the spring of 2020.”

Northwest Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools are set to receive more than $1 million each.

