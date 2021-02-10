PFW to split College of Arts and Sciences

The College of Arts and Sciences at Purdue University Fort Wayne is readying for a split.

Under an academic restructuring that takes effect July 1, the university will have a new College of Liberal Arts and a new College of Science. The School of Education also will have an elevated profile as a stand-alone unit, according to a news release.

“This restructuring provides the university with greater clarity in the way we prepare our students, which we believe will aid in their success before and after they earn their Purdue degree,” Chancellor Ronald Elsenbaumer said in a statement.

The Purdue University Board of Trustees approved the changes Friday along with two new degree programs – a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and a master's degree in music therapy.

The Fort Wayne campus is adding the criminal justice program because of student interest, said Carl Drummond, vice chancellor for academic affairs. The degree will prepare students for careers in police work, the courts and corrections facilities, he added.

The music therapy degree will let students prepare academically and clinically for certification through the Certification Board for Music Therapists, Drummond said. He noted employers are showing an increased demand for music therapists with master's degrees.

Both programs will be available to students after approval by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, a news release said. The music therapy program also will need approval by the appropriate accrediting bodies.

Drummond described the academic restructuring as a reflection of the university's “ongoing maturation.”

The College of Liberal Arts will comprise the anthropology and sociology, communication, English and linguistics, history, international language and culture studies, political science, and criminal justice and public administration departments, the release said.

The biology, chemistry, communication sciences and disorders, mathematical sciences, physics and psychology departments will make up the College of Science.

Departments in the School of Education will be teacher education, counseling and graduate education, and human services, the release said.

Professors leading the transition teams are enthusiastic about the changes.

“We are excited about increased opportunities for our students to connect with their peers across departments in their new colleges,” Christine Erickson, an associate professor of history, said in a statement. “Those of us who have been part of the transition teams are already seeing clearer focus and a stronger sense of identity emerging from these planning processes.”

