NACS seeks early kindergarten enrollment

Northwest Allen County Schools is encouraging parents of incoming kindergartners to complete online enrollment by Friday as leaders prepare to open a new elementary school this fall.

Knowing about how many kindergartners to expect in August factors into more decisions than the number of children to place in each classroom, Assistant Superintendent Gloria Shamanoff said.

“Not only does it give us sense of staffing needs for kindergarten, it sets into motion a process that impacts all of our schools – from resources like technology to instructional assistants and teachers, plus much more,” she said in a statement. “This year is different due to the opening of Aspen Meadow.”

Voters approved Aspen Meadow Elementary School in 2018 as part of an almost $34 million referendum that included about $3 million in safety and efficiency improvements districtwide.

NACS initially planned to open its eighth elementary school this academic year, but construction at 2650 Hathaway Road fell behind schedule, forcing a fall 2021 opening.

Almost 200 incoming kindergartners were enrolled as of Wednesday morning, district spokeswoman Lizette Downey said. She noted the district typically has about 550 kindergartners. State data shows the 7,870-student district has 537 kindergartners this academic year.

“We're encouraged on our turnout so far,” Downey said, adding online enrollment launched this month.

Enrollment may be completed after Friday, but meeting that deadline will be especially helpful to officials, the district said. Registration information is available at www.nacs.k12.in.us.

Planning for kindergarten staffing levels is more difficult than for other grades because there is no baseline, Downey said.

“You want the right number of teachers in each building,” she said.

Kindergarten students must be at least 5 by Aug. 1. They also must live within NACS attendance areas, according to a news release. Parents will be required to show proof of residency.

The district will update each student's assigned school based on attendance area changes made last year to accommodate Aspen Meadow, the release said. It added NACS will adjust school allocation based on the enrollment year, and affected families will be notified.

Fall registration will open in late July to let parents and guardians submit more information, including emergency contacts and medical information, the release said.

NACS intends to help familiarize the youngsters with their school before the academic year begins, even if activities need to be held on a smaller scale, Downey said.

“We'll make every effort to get families connected with the school even though we're still operating under pandemic guidelines,” she said.

asloboda@jg.net