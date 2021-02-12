Wanted: 10 elementary teachers for FWCS

About 1,600 more elementary students are in Fort Wayne Community Schools classrooms now than in August, prompting a search for 10 new teachers.

The unusual mid-year staffing need is driven by remote-only students returning to in-person learning and the district's effort to keep class sizes small for social distancing purposes, officials said.

The district's population of elementary remote learners has dropped from 5,095 students in August to 3,548 students as of Feb. 5, spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.

During that same time frame, she said, the number of elementary students participating in in-person learning has increased from 8,881 to 10,499.

Most classes this year have been smaller than in a normal year, when elementary classes average 25 students, Stockman said. She noted it's typical to have smaller classes for the younger grades than in the older grade levels.

Additional teachers are needed for the second grade at Harrison Hill and Washington Center; the third grade at Washington, Haley, Forest Park and Arlington; the fourth grade at Irwin and Lindley; and the fifth grade at Fairfield and Weisser Park, Stockman said.

She noted the district can use federal coronavirus relief money for the positions.

The district is expected to receive more than $42 million through the most recent round of federal funding, the Indiana Department of Education announced this week. Schools can submit allowable expenses incurred through Sept. 30, 2023, for reimbursement.

The new teaching positions were posted Jan. 27. The district will place them in classrooms as soon as it can get them hired and through the screening process, Stockman said.

Some remote-only teachers will be moved to different locations to allow classrooms to be used for in-person instruction, she added.

Significant classroom changes aren't typical mid-year, Stockman said.

“While we do hire teachers year-round, the majority are hired in the summer and the start of the school year when class lists are set,” Stockman said.

“It is also more difficult to hire mid-year because teachers typically commit to a position for the full school year.”

