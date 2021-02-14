7 music educators inducted in new local jazz hall of fame

Snider High School band director Kevin Klee remembers going to jazz summer workshops at Elmhurst High School starting when he was 15.

“I thought, this is cool. This is where I want to be,” Klee recalled.

After graduating from Snider High School in 1977, he studied under Larry McWilliams, director of jazz studies at Ball State University, where many area jazz students continued their education, Klee said.

Now, after 33 years teaching jazz and music at Snider, Klee plans to retire at the end of this year. He decided to honor the legacy of Fort Wayne jazz and the teaching profession by creating the Fort Wayne Jazz Educators Hall of Fame.

“These guys just made it so joyful,” Klee said.

Three of the seven inductees, all now retired, taught at those legendary summer workshops at Elmhurst – North Side High School's Ed King; Northrop High School's Barry Ashton and Elmhurst's Randy Brugh.

David Streeter, South Side band director, Carl Nicholas, Snider's choral director and Leo Junior-Senior High's band director Kevin Drew rounded out the seven with McWilliams. Drew, Ashton and Nicholas were not able to attend the ceremony at Snider on Saturday.

Although high school jazz bands had played before the ceremony, the students and audience left because of concerns amid the pandemic. A few fans and students were there when the “trailblazers,” as Klee called them, received their plaques.

“Fort Wayne is unique,” Klee said. “There's no other city in Indiana that has the jazz programs like we do in Fort Wayne. Not even Indianapolis has three major high school jazz festivals. It just doesn't exist.”

Streeter, who said it was nice to be recognized, and King, play in the New Millenium Jazz Orchestra in Fort Wayne.

“We all play,” King said. Then, taking a professorial tone he probably used when he taught at North Side, he lectured: “Jazz is America's unique art form. What came out of jazz is the blues and rock 'n'roll.” Eventually, the form led to hip-hop, which Streeter believes comes from be-bop.

Klee is in negotiations with the Embassy Theatre to create a display honoring Fort Wayne jazz and its educators. That would include some “great posters from the Elmhurst Jazz Festival and some of the other memorabilia,” he said.

The Elmhurst jazz workshops were legendary, Klee said. “They taught with enthusiasm, with humor. You just wanted to hang out with them. They would have been great algebra teachers. They would have been great basketball coaches. They just happened to teach jazz.”

