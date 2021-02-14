PTAs struggling with fundraising

Jen Deckard is used to PTAs struggling for members, but this academic year brought new challenges to the groups known for fundraising and organizing activities such as Doughnuts with Dad and Muffins with Mom.

As coronavirus restrictions erased in-person events like registration and back-to-school nights from calendars, PTAs lost reliable recruitment opportunities, said Deckard, the Fort Wayne Area PTA Council president.

“It's definitely been a learning year for a lot of us,” she said.

The council oversees 47 PTA units, most of which are in Fort Wayne Community Schools. Membership is down about 50% from the 2019-20 academic year, Deckard said.

PTAs across the United States have been similarly affected, even though their role in supporting school needs and connecting families, teachers and schools is especially needed now, said Heidi May Wilson, National PTA spokeswoman.

Along with providing tools and information, PTAs have helped school communities navigate such pandemic-related challenges as social and emotional well-being, food insecurity, the digital divide and remote teaching and learning, Wilson said.

PTA also remains active as an advocacy association, according to the Indiana PTA.

“At the federal level, we've helped make sure kids had access to food throughout this pandemic and we are currently fighting at the state level to protect funding for Indiana's public schools,” the Indiana Board of Managers said by email. “Your local membership is still very important to those efforts on the state and federal level.”

The National PTA hopes to boost participation with a new membership campaign, PTA For Your Child, Wilson said. The goal is to increase the visibility of PTA work and to highlight the value and impact of the organization.

Dues vary by school, Deckard said. In Fort Wayne, she said, they generally begin around $6 at elementary schools and are closer to $10 at high schools, which don't do as much fundraising.

“Through the campaign, we are showing families that there is no wrong way to PTA – just as long as they are doing it for their child and all children,” Wilson said by email. “PTA For Your Child is an invitation to every family in every school to participate in PTA because we can do more together than we can do apart.”

This academic year's PTA struggles began last spring, when schools abruptly closed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, said Deckard, the local council leader.

PTA board members for the next school year are typically selected in the spring, she said, so local units struggled to determine who would represent them for 2020-21. The school year began without many boards in place, she said, noting only one unit was without a board as of early February.

Meetings shifted to virtual formats, and units had to rethink fundraising efforts, Deckard said.

Reevaluating how it would make and spend money was one of the first topics the Young and Weisser PTA addressed, treasurer Emily Croy said.

In prior years, she said, the group has raised between $15,000 and $17,000 for Whitney Young Early Childhood Center and Weisser Park Elementary School in FWCS. The most profitable fundraiser is an annual fall festival – which has netted $7,000 to $10,000 – but other efforts include Roller Dome skating parties, Friday popcorn days and spirit wear and concession sales, Croy said.

“During our first Zoom PTA meeting of the year we enthusiastically discussed postponing any in-person fundraiser until the end of the year, throwing around the idea of a possible spring art show/fundraiser, thinking we would possibly be able to gather by then,” Croy said by email.

With that event still prevented by public health guidelines, she said, Young and Weisser PTA has shifted to other fundraisers, including an Eat & Earn at the Chipotle on Coliseum Boulevard that raised more than $650. Croy called that a “huge success” and noted the PTA has since partnered with Blaze Pizza for similar events.

With parents unable to enter schools, the Arlington Elementary PTA revised its Doughnuts with Dudes event. Students got bags filled with breakfast treats to share at home with a male in their life, PTA President Kristal Hill said, adding families could share photos on the group's Facebook page.

While the Arlington Elementary PTA could shift events including the school's read-athon to a virtual format, it was unable to retool other activities, like the jar wars fundraiser, for the pandemic, Hill said.

“Some stuff we've lost out on,” she said.

The South Side High School PTSA's fundraiser doesn't have to worry about coronavirus restrictions with its fundraiser – Kroger Community Rewards, President Kasey DeLucenay said. The program lets Kroger customers earn money for their school when they use their loyalty card.

“We rely on that a lot,” DeLucenay said.

