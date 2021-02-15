Trine puts 5 STEM videos on YouTube

Trine University has something special planned for Discover Engineers Week, which begins Sunday.

A series of five STEM videos featuring mascot Storm will premiere on the university's YouTube channel, youtube.com/trineuniversity, according to a news release.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

Along with exploring what an engineer is and the different types of engineers, the videos include experiments and demonstrations in a high-energy, interactive format similar to popular children's television shows, the release said.

“We know this school year continues to be challenging for many, especially educators and parents,” Jason Blume, executive director of Trine innovation 1, said in a statement. “We're glad to be able to use Trine's expertise in science, engineering and education to provide this resource, and hopefully spark the imagination of future engineers.”

Trine innovation 1 collaborated on the effort with Education One, the release said.

Each video incorporates lessons aligned to state standards, and follow-up activities reinforcing concepts can be completed in classrooms or at home, the release said.

Those wanting direct links to the videos and follow-up activities can register at bit.ly/stem-storm. For more information, email Brenda Mescher at mescherb@trine.edu.

Fellowship

• Applications will be accepted through March 15 for the 2021-22 Governor's Fellowship. Fellows are paid, full-time employees who participate in state government. The program is open to college graduates who received or will receive their bachelor's degrees between fall 2019 and this spring. Go to www.in.gov/gov/governors-office/governors-fellowship-program for information. Contact Emily Clancy at eclancy@gov.in.gov with questions.

Grants

• Huntington University received a $400,000 matching grant from the Avis Foundation for its agriculture program. The university intends to use the matching funds to explore ways to engage the community in agricultural education, create more paid opportunities for students to work during the summer and fund the ancillary costs of running a livestock learning lab and plant science facility.

• Warsaw Community Schools received a $50,000 grant from the K21 Health Foundation, enabling every fifth grader to get a Fitbit Ace 2. The district hopes students and staff will become more physically active as they become more aware of their physical activity.

Ivy Tech

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw is working with the Steuben County Enterprise Center, 907 S. Wayne St., Angola, to create a space where students affected by the pandemic can use computer labs and complete their online or virtual classes. The labs will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Participating students should check in with the Enterprise Center staff on arrival and abide by state and county coronavirus restrictions.

Recognition

• Blackhawk Christian Intermediate STEM coordinator Heidi Good was nominated for the 2020-21 national LifeChanger of the Year award by Principal Douglas Pickett. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. Eighteen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2020-21 school year. It is sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation.

• Grace College's certified public accountant pass rates are the highest of all Hoosier institutions in the “first-time, small program” category. The National Association of State Boards of Accountancy report evaluated the 2019 pass rates of 239 institutions nationwide. Grace ranked 26th overall.

• LEARN Resource Center's Ryan Sheibley was named the 2020 Youth Work Newcomer of the Year by the Indiana Youth Services Association. Sheibley serves as the agency's site director for its before- and after-school program at New Haven Intermediate School and has been employed since September 2019.

Scholarships

• Recipients of Manchester University's new Trustees Scholarship include Mya McClure of Adams Central High School, Noelle Patterson of Wayne High School and Jaquay Webb, a home-schooled student from Huntington. The award provides up to $24,000 a year for up to four years at Manchester.

• The Mary Penrose Wayne chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution announced Adam Yaggy of Bishop Dwenger High School is the DAR Good Citizen of 2021. He will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Second-place winner Kristina Urberg of Canterbury High School will receive $300, and third-place winner Emma Hedrick of Snider High School will receive $200.

• Applications are due March 8 for the Indiana Conference for Legal Education Opportunity program, which is designed to assist traditionally underrepresented groups in pursuing a legal career. It offers students a preparatory institute the summer before law school. Students who successfully complete the institute are awarded a scholarship of $4,800 per semester for up to six semesters. Go to courts.in.gov/cleo for information. Contact Kendra Key at icleo@courts.in.gov with questions.

• Questa Education Foundation and K21 Health Foundation expanded funding for the K21 Questa Scholar program from high school seniors to current college students, students with some credit returning to college and adult learners. Questa funds scholars from Kosciusko County pursuing a bachelor's degree in a health care field. Selected students can receive up to $5,000 a year in forgivable loans for the duration of their undergraduate programs. High school seniors and college freshmen seeking college funding for the fall are encouraged to apply to the Traditional Scholars Program before the March 15 deadline. All other returning students and adult learners can apply through the Contemporary Scholars Program, open year-round. Both applications are available at www.questafoundation.org. Call 260-407-6494 or email info@questafoundation.org with questions.

Volunteer

• The Indiana Historical Society is seeking volunteers to serve as virtual judges for the 2021 National History Day in Indiana contests. At the regional contests, judges work in teams to interview students about their project, give feedback and rank winners. Volunteer time commitment is about six hours. The north regional contest is March 26 to 28. No experience is necessary. Interested individuals must attend a webinar from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Register at indianahistory.org/. Go to www.indianahistory.org/historyday or call 317-232-1882 for more information.

