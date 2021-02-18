PFW expecting normalcy to return for fall semester

Purdue University Fort Wayne is planning to resume normal operations for fall semester, Chancellor Ronald Elsenbaumer said Wednesday.

“We are confident in the approach we are taking,” he said in a message to students and employees.

Elsenbaumer noted plans won't be set in stone. Experiences this year demonstrated the university must be ready to adjust plans based on external and internal factors, he said.

Vaccine availability and distribution is one such consideration, Elsenbaumer said.

Purdue Fort Wayne is working to create a simple, confidential way for students and employees to self-report their vaccination status, he added.

Elsenbaumer expects students will benefit from the plan for fall semester.

“Our goal in returning to normal operations for fall is to help our students achieve more control and certainty in their academic and career planning,” Elsenbaumer said. “We also have an obligation to create an environment and support system for new students joining us this fall so they can find the traditional college experience they are seeking.”

Summer sessions will include in-person, online and hybrid instruction, Elsenbaumer said.

The university will continue to follow recommendations from national, state and local public health officials, he said, and it will rely on guidance from campus leaders and the Purdue University system.

“We want all of our students to have full access to a high-quality education in a campus environment that ensures the health, safety, and well-being of our entire university community,” Elsenbaumer said. “This will always be our top priority.”

