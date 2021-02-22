20 South Side grads get scholarships

Twenty South Side High School 2020 graduates got full-ride, two-year scholarships to Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne thanks to an anonymous donor who shares their alma mater, according to a news release.

The $200,000 gift ensures the 20 students will graduate from college with little to no educational debt, the Ivy Tech release said. Recipients can use the scholarship to pay for tuition, books, supplies and fees.

Ivy Tech described the donor as someone “deeply rooted in the advancement of social justice and providing equitable educational opportunities for students.”

The South Side graduate established the scholarship to support students who demonstrate financial need and are the first member of their family to attend college, the release said.

Recipients of the South Side High School Multicultural Scholarship have completed their first semester at Ivy Tech.

Olivia Davis said she wouldn't have gone to college without the scholarship because her parents didn't have the money.

“I didn't realize that a stranger would want to pay for my education,” Davis said in a statement. “Me going to school shows my siblings they can go to school too, there are so many opportunities for them, and failure isn't an option.”

The $5,000 annual scholarships were given in honor of northeast Indiana community leaders from diverse backgrounds: Steve Corona, Cookye Rutledge, Alice Jordan-Miles, Heather and Iric Headley, Joe Jordan, Ahmed Abdelmageed, Minn Myint Nan Tin, Michelle Chambers, Marlon Wardlow, and Bennie and Sheryl Edwards, the release said.

Chambers, a Fort Wayne city councilwoman, said she was touched by the gesture.

“Education levels the playing field of life,” Chambers said in a statement. “It's my belief that for the student chosen to receive this scholarship, life will forever be enhanced in a positive way.”

Both she and Ivy Tech Chancellor Jerrilee Mosier expressed gratitude for the donor's generosity.

“Our mission at Ivy Tech, as a community college, is to serve as a gateway to higher education for all students,” Mosier said in a statement. “Our objective is to provide a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive campus community, where all students can achieve their educational and career goals.”

FWCS

• South Side High School teacher Wendy Mirwaldt was named the 2020 Health Educator of the Year by INSHAPE, the Indiana Society for Health and Physical Educators.

Grace

• Grace College Online set a spring enrollment record with the incoming class was 30% larger than last year's.

• Grace College and Purdue Online are partnering to offer Grace students of all majors an online graduate certificate in corporate communication strategy. Students can apply now. Courses will be made available starting this summer. Go to www.grace.edu or contact Pat Loebs, Grace College associate professor of communication, at ploebs@grace.edu for more information.

Indiana Tech

• Indiana Tech has named Ying Shang dean of the College of Engineering and School of Computer Sciences effective June 28. She succeeds David Aschliman, who is retiring as dean after an 18-year tenure at the university.

• Indiana Tech's College of Business has added supply chain management to its undergraduate certificate offerings. Students can choose between two specialty tracks, quality management or analytics. Courses for this undergraduate certificate can be applied toward the Bachelor of Science in supply chain management program, which will be available later this spring. Go to indianatech.edu/certificates to learn more.

Ivy Tech

• Ivy Tech Community College and Butler University have partnered to create a transfer agreement. Any eligible Ivy Tech student who completes an Associate of Science in elementary education can directly transfer to Butler's elementary education program with junior standing.

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw will host Express Enrollment Days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through March 17 and an Express Enrollment Week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from March 3 to 5. Prospective students can complete their enrollment steps virtually or in-person and sign up for classes that start March 22. Go to link.ivytech.edu/EEDays for more information or to RSVP.

PFW

• K-12 students will present projects for the 66th annual Northeast Indiana Regional Science and Engineering Fair virtually on March 20. The event is sponsored by Purdue University Fort Wayne's Office of University Research and Innovation and the School of Education. The competition is open to students from Allen, Adams, Huntington, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. Students advance to the regional fair by competing in their school fair. If a school does not host its own fair, it may choose to advance a limited number of projects directly to the regional event. Registrations for the regional event are due by March 5. Go to https://sites.pfw.edu/scifair/ or contact Matthew Perkins Coppola at 260-481-6516 or perkinsm@pfw.edu for more information.

Steuben

• Parents of children eligible for 2021-22 kindergarten in MSD of Steuben County may preregister their child at http://bit.ly/msdsckreg from March 1 to 15. Children must be 5 by Aug. 1 to qualify. After completing preregistration, parents will receive information to physically submit their child's legal birth certificate, proof of residence and immunization record.

Trine

• Trine University's 30th annual Martin Luther King Jr. and Black History Month Celebration will premiere at 7 p.m. Friday at livestream.com/trinebroadcastingnetwork. The Rev. Donovan Coley Sr., head of the Rescue Mission in Fort Wayne, will deliver the keynote address, titled, “What Would Dr. King Think Today?”

• Four staff members have joined TrineOnline: Andrea DeLancey is academic director for leadership and health care majors; Aimee Bassett is director of admission for business administration degree programs; April Moore is director of admission for leadership and health care degree programs; and Steven Paternostro is director of admission for engineering and technology degree programs.

Trine's new 96-bed residence facility will be named Fabiani Hall to honor contributions made by the Fabiani family. The building is scheduled to open this fall.

Laurie Stockton-Moreno, director of Montessori teacher education at Trine, was named to the board of United Montessori Schools of Indiana.

