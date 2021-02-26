Holcomb to speak at Trine in May

Gov. Eric Holcomb has his second visit to Trine University as governor booked.

And he better not miss the 10 a.m. May 8 appointment at the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Inc. Athletic and Recreation Center on the main campus in Angola.

Holcomb is scheduled to deliver the commencement address, Trine announced Thursday.

The governor has demonstrated “outstanding leadership” during the past year of unprecedented challenges, said Earl Brooks II, university president.

“We look forward to the insights and advice he will share with our graduates as they prepare to positively impact their communities, the nation and the world,” Brooks said in a statement.

Trine announced plans for an in-person commencement ceremony last week.

Attendance will be limited because of the pandemic, but the Trine Broadcasting Network will provide a livestream of the ceremony at livestream.com/trinebroadcastingnetwork, according to a news release.

Holcomb first visited Trine as governor in 2018. At that time, he received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree and presented Brooks with the Sagamore of the Wabash, the release said.

He spoke as part of the university's Distinguished Speaker Series in 2016 as lieutenant governor, the release added.

