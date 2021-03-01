Homebuilders honor Garrett seniors

Area students Brayden Fisher and Taylor DeLong nailed their first try at the National Association of Home Builders student competition.

The Garrett High School seniors won first place in the Secondary Schools Architecture category and the Rookie of the Year award, according to a news release.

Their task involved creating a set of drawings for a custom homebuilder in North Carolina. They also developed a construction schedule and budget, the release said.

Fisher and DeLong, who are in Garrett's career development program, credited their success to Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne, where they are dual enrollment students.

“Having experience in the design software from our residential and auto CAD classes, and experience in building an actual house in building trades allowed us to take everything we have learned in our Ivy Tech classes and pour it into that project,” Fisher said in a statement.

Chad Sutton, director of career development at Garrett High School, said the collaboration between Garrett and Ivy Tech is an example of the education that can come from meaningful partnerships.

Nick Goodnight of Ivy Tech agreed.

“Brayden and Taylor's accomplishments prove that high school students have the ability to excel in a college level program, which is the purpose of the Next Level Programs of Study,” Goodnight said in a statement.

Both students will graduate from high school with Ivy Tech certificates in carpentry and computer-aided design, or CAD.

Contest

• The Friends of the Lincoln Collection is sponsoring its third annual art contest for Indiana students ages 10 to 14. Students should reimagine Abraham Lincoln using the artistic medium of their choice. Entries must be received by April 23 at FriendsoftheLincolnCollection.org/art. Entries must include an artist's statement explaining the artwork. Awards of $300, $200, and $100 will be given to the top three entries.

Events

• Financial aid professionals statewide will provide Free Application for Federal Student Aid filing help to college-bound students during College Goal Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday at CollegeGoalSunday.org. Working from a computer or laptop is encouraged. The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships and federal student loans at most colleges. The FAFSA must be filed by April 15 to be eligible for Indiana financial aid.

• The Indiana VEX Robotics State Championship will be hosted virtually Saturday. Qualifying teams represent schools including Saint Vincent de Paul School, Cedarville Elementary School and Leo Elementary School. Go to www.techpointyouth.org/statechamp for information.

Grace

• Grace College returned students to campus for the spring semester after rolling out its new testing protocol. Before classes resumed Jan. 25, students were required to show proof of a negative COVID test prior to arrival. Grace also implemented mandatory weekly surveillance testing for all students throughout the spring semester.

Indiana Tech

• The Cyber Warriors, Indiana Tech's cybersecurity team, won its seventh straight and 14th overall Indiana Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition title Feb. 6. The team advances to the Midwest Regional CCDC on March 19 and 20, facing fellow state champions from Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin and the winner of the wild-card round in an attempt to qualify for the national competition.

Ivy Tech

• Healthy Essence, the student-run massage clinic at Ivy Tech Community College's Fort Wayne campus, is open to the public through May 8. It will be closed March 14 to 21 for spring break. Prices are $30 for the community and $25 for Ivy Tech employees and students, military personnel and those 55 and older. The following hours are available by appointment: noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Tuesdays; 10 a.m., noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call 260-480-2094 or email fw-tmsclinic@ivytech.edu.

Recognition

• Sammie Vance, 12, of Fort Wayne, was named a top Indiana youth volunteer of 2021 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards. As one of two state honorees, she receives a $2,500 scholarship, a silver medallion and an invitation to the program's virtual national recognition celebration in April. The Blackhawk Middle School sixth grader was nominated for her buddy benches initiative.

• U.S. News & World Report recognized several area colleges in its nationwide rankings. Trine University's online degree programs ranked in four categories: best bachelor's degrees; best graduate engineering degrees; best graduate business degrees, non-MBA; and best online bachelor's degree programs in business, a new category. Purdue University Fort Wayne tied for No. 27 and Indiana Tech ranked 65th in the category of best online bachelor's in business programs.

Saint Francis

• Saint Francis' Jesters program has been approved for a $20,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts. Jesters is an intergenerational, multidisciplinary performing arts program for people with mild to severe intellectual/developmental disabilities.

Scholarships

• The Asphalt Pavement Association of Indiana named Trine University students Jacob Barkey of Auburn, Delaney Keirn of Claypool, Derek Miller of Shipshewana and Lance Williamson of Decatur as 2020 APAI Scholars.

• Jake Garlits of Huntington was selected to join Orr Fellowship, a two-year post-graduate program that places high-achieving college seniors from across the Midwest in full-time, paid positions at companies and organizations in Indianapolis. Garlits will begin at Lev, a marketing-focused consultancy, after graduating from Trine with a computer and software engineering degree.

Trine

• Employees and volunteers at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary have access to more professional development and educational opportunities at Trine as the result of a new relationship between the two organizations. Benefits to Black Pine include the ability to create customized courses and additional support in obtaining access to available educational grants and scholarships.

• The Trine Board of Trustees elected David Findlay, president and chief executive officer of Warsaw-based Lakeland Financial Corp. and Lake City Bank, to its membership Feb. 3.

