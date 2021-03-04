FWCS to go totally in-person in August

Fort Wayne Community Schools is planning to begin the next academic year with in-person classes for all students five days a week.

Superintendent Mark Daniel shared those “very optimistic” intentions during his monthly Facebook Live update Tuesday.

District leaders also are discussing virtual options offered for unique situations, he said.

“If this pandemic has told us one thing,” Daniel said, “it has told us we do so much better, so much better – our students, our staff, our entire organization – when we're in person.”

The 2021-22 academic year will start Aug. 16.

FWCS also is planning to invest its latest federal coronavirus relief funding in a summer school program serving all grade levels, including high school students needing credit recovery, Daniel said.

He expects English/language arts and math will be primary subjects for elementary and middle school students.

“Parents, please – please – we want your children in our schools during summer school to catch kids up,” Daniel said.

The Indiana Department of Education announced last month more than $42 million in coronavirus relief funding has been allocated to FWCS.

The district may submit allowable expenses incurred from March 13, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2023, for reimbursement.

FWCS wants to spend those dollars wisely, Daniel said.

More summer school details, including those about transportation, will be released later, district officials said.

“We're going to try to make it fun as well,” Daniel said. “Part of what's been missing this year is the whole socialization, that social-emotional piece. So we're wanting to encourage that. At the same time, we're wanting to make this also academically focused.”

Free tutoring options for middle and high school students are available now through partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, City Life and YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne. FWCS has shared details about these programs on social media.

After a hiatus last summer, Kindergarten Countdown – a United Way of Allen County program – will return in July, said Hayley Sauer, an assistant superintendent.

Classes are set for Maplewood, Indian Village, Haley, Bloomingdale and Abbett elementary schools. Maplewood also will host a Waynedale Elementary School class, she said.

The program has previously been described as serving incoming kindergartners with little or no pre-K experience or those who are limited English speakers.

Students typically learn classroom behavior and what school is like.

