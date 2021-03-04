PFW to again go virtual for grads

The region's largest university won't be honoring its 2021 graduates with its traditional in-person ceremony at Memorial Coliseum.

Such a gathering isn't a safe or responsible option, Ronald Elsenbaumer, chancellor of Purdue University Fort Wayne, said Wednesday in an email to campus.

“While Indiana's restrictions on gatherings and crowd density have eased slightly during the past several weeks, a traditional commencement ceremony is just not feasible for an institution of our size,” Elsenbaumer said.

The ceremony was last held in May 2019. In that year, about 1,640 graduates from both Purdue Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne were honored, and friends and family packed the venue.

Elsenbaumer acknowledged the cancellation this year is disappointing. Officials are planning an outdoor celebration instead, he said. He encouraged members of the class of 2021 and 2020 to mark their calendars for 6 p.m. May 15.

“Think of it as a graduation parade – with graduates and their families in their cars – proceeding through campus down the full length of Mastodon Way,” Elsenbaumer said.

Memorial Coliseum will host commencement ceremonies for other universities, however.

The University of Saint Francis will honor its graduates at 2 p.m. May 1 in a ticketed event. Indiana Tech has scheduled three graduation celebrations on May 15 to help with social distancing and to reduce audience size.

Trine University also plans in-person commencement, which will be held on its Angola campus. Attendance will be limited to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

