Schools, state collaborate on testing

State education officials are in continual contact with school leaders statewide about issues including assessments, the Indiana Department of Education spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Superintendents representing 39 Indiana districts, including the four in Allen County, sent a joint letter Monday to Gov. Eric Holcomb, Secretary of Education Katie Jenner and legislative leaders calling for a pause on ILEARN testing this spring.

It's important to note the U.S. Department of Education released guidance on the federally required assessments last week, said Holly Lawson, spokeswoman for the state education agency.

Indiana is working to help schools administer the tests in a way that prioritizes safety, according to a news release. It indicated efforts include extending the window for assessments for English language proficiency and extending the ISTEP+ retest window.

This year's high school juniors are the last class to take ISTEP+.

The release indicated Indiana has requested a waiver from the federal government for calculating accountability determinations this year, and it is working with state lawmakers to ensure schools are held harmless for the test results.

“It is more important now than ever that we capture a snapshot of student learning and progress to fully understand the impact of COVID-19, address educational inequities that have been exacerbated by the pandemic, and inform parents on how their children are doing,” Jenner said in a statement last week.

The superintendents proposed another way to do that, noting the federal education law requiring states to give annual assessments does not specify which test to use – just how the test is used.

As an alternative to ILEARN, the superintendents suggested, they could share data from local assessments given this spring – a move they assert would also save the state millions.

Districts, which are offering nontraditional learning options this year, have had remote students refuse to come to school for other testing, the superintendents wrote, adding they also face conditions out of their control such as quarantines.

asloboda@jg.net