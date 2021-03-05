Lobbyist for FWCS to advise board

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board has regularly given parents tips about what to say when contacting lawmakers about proposed bills this legislative session, and today members will get advice of their own.

The seven-member board will receive this training during a noon executive session at the Family and Community Engagement Center downtown.

The district's lobbyist is expected to help board members become more effective regarding legislative issues, spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.

It's a role some board members have more experience with than others, Superintendent Mark Daniel said Tuesday during a monthly online district update.

Rohli Booker joined the board in August while Jennifer Matthias and Noah Smith were seated in January.

“Our board is truly stepping up and trying to raise a concern and an advocacy for public schools,” Daniel said.

FWCS is monitoring several bills at the Statehouse, said Kathy Friend, chief financial officer.

Those of particular concern include House Bill 1001, the budget bill, and House Bill 1005, which would expand the voucher program and create education savings accounts, Friend said.

“We continue to be concerned that there's a lack of accountability on the part of those that are receiving voucher money, and that's not addressed at all in the bill,” Friend said during the monthly update.

FWCS continues to advocate for more dollars for underfunded programs, including special education, Friend said.

She said it's disappointing the state eliminated funding for some career and technical education programs as it moves in a direction of supporting subjects tied to better-paying career paths.

“That funding was only about $200 and $300 per course, but they're courses that are important to our students,” Friend said, citing cosmetology and culinary arts as examples. “It doesn't mean Fort Wayne Community Schools wouldn't provide those courses any more, but we wouldn't have that funding to help support those courses.”

One legislative bright spot is House Bill 1514, which is about school accountability, Friend said.

“It's good when we can actually tell legislators we are happy about a bill they have,” she said.

