Grace pairs students, nursing home

Determined not to let pandemic restrictions prevent its members from doing good deeds, a Grace College community service club brainstormed alternative projects and devised a solution where the pen is mightier than the virus.

The Serve team recently launched a pen pal program pairing students with local nursing home residents – outreach that lets young adults form meaningful relationships without physical contact, according to a news release.

“With all the complications of the year, it's important for us as college students to see people in the community who are hurting in ways we cannot understand,” Serve officer Julia Myers said in a statement. “We value community at Grace, and many individuals in nursing homes don't have a sense of community right now. It's our goal to encourage them and share the hope we have in Christ. He is the constant when all is crazy.”

Twenty students, including senior Harper Nolander, had signed up to write to Warsaw Meadows residents as of last week, the release said.

Nolander said she is participating because of three nursing home residents she visited as a child.

“They had a special impact on my life,” Nolander said in a statement. “I cannot imagine how difficult it must be to be alone in the nursing homes right now due to COVID. The least we can do is write a letter to show someone that they are loved and cared for.”

Myers hopes to expand to other nursing homes as more students become pen pals, the release said.

Moriah Young, the Warsaw Meadows community liaison, delivered the first round of letters to the residents Feb. 26, the release said.

“Our residents were overjoyed to receive personalized letters,” Young said in a statement. “I could tell the letters made them feel very special, especially those who are in the dementia unit.”

Concordia

• Concordia Lutheran High School's spring class of Honors Academy students are freshmen Mallory Bean, Bethany Bramwell, Lizzie Crook, Emma Jansing, Jaemin Kim, Grace Levitt, Anthony Minnich and Hayden Patterson.

FWCS

• Students from Northwood and Shawnee middle schools last month learned about social isolation and strategies for engaging with each other as part of National No One Eats Alone Day.

Grace

• Grace College inducted 36 juniors and seniors – its largest group – to the Alpha Chi Honor Society for the 2020-21 academic year. These students have earned the top 10% of GPAs across all disciplines at Grace and join nearly 11,000 students inducted annually into Alpha Chi from across the country. Honorees included Austin Bowell, Lydia DeBoest and Kylee Gudeman of Warsaw; Grace Erwin of Avilla; Kaitlynn Gorrell of Berne; Emma Hood, Stasia Hudak and Jadon Knapp of Fort Wayne; Landon Paris of Winona Lake; and Anna Steely of North Manchester.

Ivy Tech

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and the MERIT Center, 1109 Dayton St., Decatur, are bringing Ivy Tech classes to Adams County. The first class will be a non-credit certified production technician class from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting April 13. The course is free to qualified Indiana residents through Next Level Jobs funding. The MERIT Center and Ivy Tech plan to expand course offerings to academic and non-credit classes including CNC, welding, construction trades, writing, communication and medical terminology. Contact Heather Vance at hvance6@ivytech.edu or 260-355-9462 for information.

Recognition

• The CyberPatriot program at Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools had successful season, with Garrett Middle School ranking second in the state for the second consecutive year and Garrett High School placing fourth in the Gold Division among teams from Indiana in the Air Force Association's National Youth Cyber Defense competition. CyberPatriot's core program challenges students worldwide to find and resolve cybersecurity vulnerabilities in simulated environments. Garrett was represented by eighth graders Ryley DePriest, Mahlan Dircksen and Brayson Heltsey; seventh grader Sydney Suelzer; seniors Creigh Dircksen and Noah Dapp; and sophomores Micah Carlson and Kameron Ruiz. The group was coached by Bill Thomas and is sponsored by Air Force Association Chapter 143 of Fort Wayne.

• Defiance College has been named a 2021-22 Military Friendly School.

Saint Francis

• University of Saint Francis professors will share their expertise in the Allen County Public Library's USF Lecture Series. Upcoming virtual lectures are “COVID-19: A Once in a Century Pandemic,” by Michael Bechill, associate professor of biology, at 6:30 p.m. March 24, and “Aging Doesn't Have to be Painful!” by Matthew Hopf, associate professor of kinesiology, at 6:30 p.m. April 7. Go to acpl.info/calendar to register.

• Adam A.J. DeVille, a theology professor at Saint Francis, will be among 20 speakers during a virtual symposium presented by Harvard University from April 8 to 10. The event is titled “Faith and Flourishing in the Face of Childhood Sexual Abuse: Strategies for Prevention and Healing.”

Scholarships

• Applications are due April 20 for Healthline.com's fifth annual Stronger Scholarship program, which will recognize Black, Hispanic/Latinx and Indigenous students reducing health inequities in their communities. Go to www.healthline.com/scholarship-program for information.

Trine

• The deadline to submit projects to Trine University's annual Innovation Challenge has been extended to April 2, with the virtual pitch event planned for April 15. The challenge offers cash prizes for the top new ideas or improved concepts for business or technology. There is no entry fee. Register at trine.edu/i1challenge. For more information, email Jason Blume at blumej@trine.edu or go to innovation1.org and click on the i1 Challenge link in the navigation menu.

• Trine is extending its policy of making ACT and SAT scores optional for traditional undergraduate students seeking admission through fall 2023. The university first made the tests optional last year, when the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of many standardized testing opportunities.

