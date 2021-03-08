Ivy Tech planning in-person fall semester

Ivy Tech Community College is planning a fall semester that begins in August with in-person classes based on coronavirus trends statewide, it announced Monday.

The college, which has locations in Fort Wayne and Warsaw, also will provide students with course options including online and flexible delivery modes, according to a news release.

The number of in-person courses is slowly increasing as the next spring session begins March 22 and summer courses begin in June, the release said.

The first fall session starts Aug. 18. By then, the college anticipates all students who want to be on campus will be able to, the release said.

"We look forward to welcoming our students back to campus over the coming months," President Sue Ellspermann said in a statement. "We know that for many students, success happens best in an in-person setting and for some programs, it is a must to provide the proper hands-on experience and personal interactions."

Adjustments will be made should new state guidelines or federal regulations be released, the release said.

It noted facial coverings and social distancing will continue to be required at this time.

"Ultimately, our goal is to enable our students' success while providing them the safest, most accommodating learning environment," Ellspermann said.

Ivy Tech's announcement about in-person fall classes comes weeks after Purdue University Fort Wayne said it is planning to resume normal operations for fall semester.

