FWCS gets update on renovation at Wayne

Fort Wayne Community Schools will develop plans for Wayne High School's renovation with an architect and construction manager, facilities director Darren Hess told the school board Monday.

“So, Fort Wayne Community Schools is picking and building a team based on qualifications and past experience and knowledge to complete the project,” Hess said.

The renovation is part the Repair FWCS program, which voters supported through referendums in 2012, 2016 and 2020. The phase approved last year calls for $130 million in building improvements, including $84.5 million for renovations at Wayne and two middle schools.

The first phase was completed on time and under the $119 million budget, Hess said. Second-phase savings are projected at more than $1.5 million. About 81% of the contract work has been completed for phase two, which includes 10 full building renovations, Hess said. He noted all major renovations are expected to be substantially finished by fall 2022.

Projects in phase three are staggered through 2028. Wayne is among the first to be tackled with a 2022 start date.

Board member Steve Corona asked whether Wayne's renovations will be influenced by non-traditional learning formats used during the pandemic. For example, he described a proctor monitoring a large room as students engage in six different areas of instruction.

“It's definitely on the table,” Superintendent Mark Daniel said.

The facilities department also is recommending the construction manager as constructor approach for accessibility and security improvements at Forest Park and Washington elementary schools, Hess said. Forest Park and Washington have factors, including multiple levels of floors, that complicate their projects, he said.

“These are going to be our toughest secure vestibule projects,” he said. “This will allow us to best prepare ourselves for that project.”

