EACS board joins bill criticism

The elected leaders and teachers of East Allen County Schools have joined the chorus opposing proposals at the Statehouse to expand the voucher program and establish education savings accounts.

The school board Tuesday approved two resolutions, including one with the East Allen Education Association, in opposition to House Bill 1005 and Senate Bill 413.

The resolutions criticize the proposed legislation for directing dollars away from public schools and call on the Indiana General Assembly to fully invest in public education.

“We stand united against the reallocation of public school funds,” board President Todd Buckmaster said in a statement. “It is not good for our students, our staff or public education in general. It is time for our teachers and staff to be heard.”

Andra Kosmoski, the teachers union president, called it an important step in advocating for their students.

“We hope this sheds light on the fact that HB 1005 and SB 413 are not in the best interest of our schools and encourages our families and community members to reach out to their lawmakers in support of public education,” she said.

The EACS board did not unanimously approve the resolutions.

Board member Paulette Nellems abstained to both. She said she received the resolutions late and didn't have an opportunity to read and study them.

Board member Ron Turpin said he couldn't support the joint resolution because he was concerned about this clause: “The entities believe that this type of legislation does not give choice to families but to nonpublic schools as nonpublic schools can choose who they educate and public funds should only be used for education that is open and inclusive to all Indiana students.”

“I feel that it sets up a fight between public and nonpublic schools, which is not helpful to either,” Turpin said. “I would prefer to keep the discussion about the underfunding of public schools.”

He supported the other resolution, which didn't include such wording.

Board member Jenny Blackburn said passing the resolutions isn't enough.

“I do feel like we have more work to do as a board to oppose HB 1005 and SB 413,” she said.

Fort Wayne Community Schools, Smith-Green Community Schools and Warsaw Community Schools have supported similar resolutions.

