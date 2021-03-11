Trine returning to in-person classes this fall

Trine University is eyeing a return to normalcy for fall semester.

This will mean fully seated classes, full resumption of student activities and fans at athletic events, university President Earl Brooks II announced in a message to students, faculty and staff this week.

"We intend to return to the Trine University that existed before the pandemic," he said in a statement.

COVID-19 positivity rates have remained near or below 1% on the Trine campus throughout the spring semester, according to a news release. Most recent stats indicate the Angola-based university has a 0.8% positivity rate with more than 6,000 tests conducted since students returned in mid-January, the release added.

Trine also has a location on the Parkview Hospital Randallia campus in Fort Wayne.

Local, state and federal guidelines will continue to guide the university, the release said.

"We will be prepared to make any modifications required to ensure the safety of the entire campus community," Brooks said. "However, with the success and distribution of vaccines, the continued lowering of infection rates throughout Indiana and the dedication of Trine students and staff, we are fully comfortable that we can now plan for the best and adjust if we must."

Brooks encouraged students and staff to maintain precautions throughout spring semester.

"We know we must remain vigilant through the end of this school year and continue to follow all required health and safety protocols," he said, "but clearly, we see light at the end of what has been a very long tunnel."

Ivy Tech Community College and Purdue University Fort Wayne have announced similar plans.

