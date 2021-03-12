500 SACS staffers get 1st shot at Meijer clinic

Jennifer Peeper stood in front of the Woodside Middle School gym bleachers Thursday, not as a fan to cheer on a team, but as a teacher with a vaccination card clutched in her hand.

Her husband, also a Southwest Allen County Schools educator, waited across the room where about 500 district employees got their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from Meijer pharmacists throughout the day.

Peeper's excitement to sit for a shot was evident.

“We've been waiting semipatiently for a few months now,” said Peeper, a 33-year-old who teaches English language arts at Summit Middle School.

Meijer has partnered with the Indiana State Teachers Association to streamline the process for vaccinating teachers and school staff statewide. In a March 5 news release, the retailer said it would hold a dozen clinics – administering more than 10,000 doses – to preregistered school employees by the end of this week.

Fort Wayne Community Schools immediately contacted Meijer when it learned the retailer was arranging clinics in other districts, spokeswoman Krista Stockman said. FWCS has a date set for the week after spring break.

“With (Wednesday's) announcement that the state program will open to educators starting Monday, we have informed staff that for many of them, that may be a faster option,” Stockman said by email. “We want staff who are interested to get the vaccine in the fastest way they are able. We are happy to provide as many options as possible, including offering vaccines in our buildings when we can.”

SACS didn't expect to host a clinic so quickly, but it seized Thursday's opportunity with about two days' notice, district officials said.

Physical education classes were moved to the cafeteria, and the scheduled home wrestling meet proceeded as an away event, SACS spokeswoman Stacey Fleming said.

When SACS notified employees about the clinic, the response was “tremendous,” said LuAnn Erickson, human resources director. Teachers made up about half of those who got vaccinated, she said.

The district extended the offer to inactive substitute teachers to bolster an employee group that dramatically shrank because of the pandemic, Erickson said. She added SACS welcomed employees of four private schools – Canterbury, Concordia, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton and Holy Cross – because of Meijer's capacity.

Peeper said the vaccination's protection is reassuring.

She and her husband, Justin Peeper, felt twice as exposed to the coronavirus because they teach in separate SACS schools, thus interacting with different populations, she said. Justin Peeper, 40, teaches Spanish at Homestead High School.

Jennifer Peeper said she has been especially concerned about unknowingly transmitting the coronavirus at Summit.

They left Woodside ready to get their second shots during a similar clinic April 1.

It's a painless process, Jennifer Peeper said.

“That literally didn't hurt at all,” she said after her injection was over.

As of Thursday, more than 1.2 million Hoosiers have gotten first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 771,091 fully vaccinated, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency also reported 922 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 32 more deaths have been reported. This brings statewide totals to 670,074 cases and 12,382 fatalities.

Allen County announced 58 new cases, bringing the total of residents known to be infected to 36,474, and another death, bringing the toll to 648.

