Manchester adds nursing degrees

Aspiring nurses have another training option to consider – Manchester University.

Classes begin this fall at its Fort Wayne and North Manchester campuses, the university announced Monday upon receiving accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission and the Indiana State Board of Nursing.

Prospective students may apply to one of two nursing programs – the traditional Bachelor of Science in nursing and the accelerated BSN second degree, which is for people with a bachelor's degree in another field who want to pursue a bachelor's degree in nursing, according to a news release.

Indiana University's School of Nursing is also launching an accelerated nursing degree program at its Fort Wayne campus this summer.

Dave McFadden, Manchester University's president, described the new programs as a “major step forward” in Manchester's health science initiatives.

“Nursing is a natural extension of Manchester's historic strengths in health sciences, from undergraduate preparation for medical, dental and optometry doctoral programs, as well as MU's own Doctor of Pharmacy Program,” McFadden said in a statement.

Students will be introduced to areas including mental health, geriatric and pediatric health, maternity nursing, critical care, nutrition and pharmacology. Their clinical experiences will include specialized care facilities, regional hospitals and community-centered clinics, the release said.

Classrooms will incorporate the latest in virtual technologies. Examples include an augmented and virtual reality learning platform, a learning platform focused on community and population health, and a 3D anatomy simulator, the release said.

“Although the teaching tools are advanced, Manchester nursing programs are built on a strong set of values that include a deep commitment to integrity, a respect for the infinite worth of every individual and a goal to serve others,” Lea Johnson, vice president for health science initiatives, said in a statement.

Johnson worked with Beth Schultz to guide the program through the accrediting process.

Schultz was hired in 2019 as the nursing program's founding director. She previously worked at the Anderson University in South Carolina, which established a nursing school during her tenure.

“When you graduate from a Manchester nursing program, you'll be equipped as a highly skilled and caring professional,” Schultz said in a statement. “Our faculty will foster an appreciation for the greater good and provide the know-how to ensure positive outcomes for patients, their families and communities.”

