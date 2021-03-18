Indiana Tech classes will be entirely in person this fall

Another Fort Wayne college has announced plans for a more normal fall semester.

Indiana Tech will hold classes entirely in person when the traditional undergraduate program begins Aug. 23, the university said Thursday.

Ivy Tech Community College, Purdue University Fort Wayne and Trine University have announced similar fall semester plans.

Indiana Tech also will return to its normal schedule, which includes a fall break in October and Thanksgiving break. The last day of classes is set for Dec. 10 with final exams planned for Dec. 13 to 16, according to a news release.

The 2020-21 calendar was adjusted to ensure Indiana Tech could start and complete in-person classes successfully while minimizing the effect of the coronavirus on the community.

The university this year embraced social distancing and mask-wearing for in-person classes – which were livestreamed so students could attend remotely – and continued observance of those precautions during fall semester will be informed by local and state guidance, the release said.

Online classes in the College of Professional Studies remain unaffected and are scheduled as normal for the upcoming academic year, the release said. It noted the program's in-person classes will continue to be held according to health guidance based on location.

