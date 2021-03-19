Testing to alter FWCS model

Certain remote-only students will return to Fort Wayne Community Schools buildings to take the state's standardized test next month, the district announced Thursday.

This also will create scheduling changes for middle school students who split their week between in-person and remote instruction, according to a news release.

“Our highest priority is providing a safe learning environment for our students,” Superintendent Mark Daniel said in a statement. “While these changes may not be convenient for all families, we believe this provides the best opportunity to keep students safe during the state's mandatory, in-person testing.”

The ILEARN testing window is April 19 through May 14.

All students in grades 3 through 8 must complete the exam in person, the release said.

Daniel was among almost 40 Indiana school district leaders who asked state officials to stop spring standardized testing given the challenges presented by the pandemic. For FWCS, that included making accommodations for its sizeable remote-only population, which Daniel placed at 31% this month.

To allow for social distancing, all middle school students following the blended schedule will learn remotely April 19 to 23 as remote-only students attend in person, the release said.

Blended students – those splitting their time learning at school and remotely – will resume their normal in-person schedule April 26, the release said.

Make-up testing dates are scheduled for May 10 to 14.

Remote elementary students also will be required to come to school for testing. Schools are working on schedules to allow remote students to be in the building at the same time as in-person students, the release said.

“Spaces, such as gymnasiums and media centers, will be used to maximize social distancing,” the release added.

When students are scheduled to test in person, transportation will be provided as allowed under district transportation guidelines, the release said. It noted all students must wear masks while on school buses and on school grounds.

