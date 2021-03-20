Student aid applications lagging

Teresa Lubbers is troubled by the filing trends for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

FAFSA filing rates are lagging compared with last year, both nationally and in Indiana.

Lubbers, the Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education, said it's a “serious concern” the state's 2021 graduating high school class has filed 10% fewer FAFSAs. For low-income students, the filing rate is down about 20%.

The FAFSA opens opportunities for federal, state and institutional financial aid. Filing is free at www.FAFSA.gov.

“We have been working for decades to make college as affordable as possible for Hoosier students and families,” Lubbers said in a statement. “We have made great strides in this area, but we need Hoosiers to take action and not leave money for financial aid on the table.”

Shenita Bolton of Fort Wayne Community Schools understands some seniors are questioning their college plans because of the pandemic, but she encourages them to complete the FAFSA before the state's April 15 deadline even if their plans are undecided.

Students in the 21st Century Scholar program must complete the FAFSA by April 15 to remain eligible for the state scholarship, said Bolton, FWCS' college and career readiness manager.

FWCS has encouraged FAFSA filing with efforts including a FAFSA kick off in October, monthly FAFSA completion days at the Family and Community Engagement Center and FAFSA nights at the high schools, Bolton said, adding guidance counseling offices also are calling seniors to remind them of the deadline.

FWCS seniors can call the K-12 College and Career Readiness Office at 260-467-7287 to schedule an appointment for assistance.

Help also is available through the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, www.learnmoreindiana.org, and INvestEd, 317-715-9007.

asloboda@jg.net